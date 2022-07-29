Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 29, 2022 / 8:36 AM

MGM working on 'Rocky' spinoff 'Drago'

By Karen Butler
1/5
MGM working on 'Rocky' spinoff 'Drago'
Dolph Lundgren's iconic character Ivan Drago is getting his own "Rocky" origins spinoff at MGM. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Drago, a spinoff of the Rocky and Creed film franchise, is in the works at MGM.

Sex & Sushi and Crave scribe Robert Lawton is writing the screenplay for the origins story of Russian boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), the rival of titular hero (Sylvester Stallone) in the 1985 movie, Rocky IV.

Advertisement

Drago's son, Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), boxed Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the son of Rocky's late best friend Apollo, in 2018's Creed II.

No plot details about the new project have been disclosed to the public.

"I'm incredibly humbled and grateful for this opportunity, and I'm approaching it as an enormous fan of the Rocky franchise, who happens to be a screenwriter," Lawton said in a statement Thursday.

Jordan will again play Adonis in Creed III, due in theaters in 2023.

Earlier this month, Stallone attacked producer, Irwin Winkler, on Instagram for not giving up or sharing with him the rights to the eight-picture franchise Stallone created and starred in, starting in 1976.

Stallone, 76, posted a drawing of Winkler's head on the body of a snake.

Advertisement

Alongside it is the message: "A VERY Flattering portrait of The Great Rocky/ Creed Producer, IRWIN WINKLER, from one of the country's greatest artist ...

"ALSO after IRWIN controlling ROCKY for over 47 years , and now CREED, , I really would like have at least a little WHAT's LEFT of my RIGHTS back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN - I believe That would be a FAIR gesture from this 93 year old gentleman?" Stallone added. "This is a painful subject That eats at my soul , because I wanted to leave something of Rocky for my children, but it's always great hearing from the loyal fans... Keep Punching."

Stallone was paid approximately $75,000 plus 10 net points of the box-office take for writing the screenplay for and acting in the first film, which turned out to be an Oscar-nominated blockbuster.

Stallone was paid millions more for the subsequent films, but Winkler retains the rights to the franchise.

Read More

Ben Affleck returning as Batman in 'Aquaman' sequel Carsyn Rose, Bonnie Hunt: 'Amber Brown' respects viewers while making them laugh 'Shadows' star Harvey Guillen: Guillermo is all of us Brenda Song: 'Love Accidentally' is fun twist on rom-com using today's tech tropes

Latest Headlines

Ben Affleck returning as Batman in 'Aquaman' sequel
Movies // 2 hours ago
Ben Affleck returning as Batman in 'Aquaman' sequel
July 29 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa has announced on Instagram that Ben Affleck will return as Bruce Wayne/Batman on the sequel to Momoa's "Aquaman" blockbuster.
B.J. Novak: 'Vengeance' movie 'more of an exploration than a lesson'
Movies // 6 hours ago
B.J. Novak: 'Vengeance' movie 'more of an exploration than a lesson'
LOS ANGELES, July 29 (UPI) -- Writer/director/star B.J. Novak discusses the themes of his satire "Vengeance," in theaters Friday.
Toronto International Film Festival back with full lineup of films
Movies // 18 hours ago
Toronto International Film Festival back with full lineup of films
July 28 (UPI) -- The Toronto International Film Festival will return this year with a full lineup of festivities, following a muted 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
'Oppenheimer' teaser trailer introduces new Christopher Nolan film
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Oppenheimer' teaser trailer introduces new Christopher Nolan film
July 28 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer," a new film directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, will open in theaters in 2023.
Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang join buddy comedy from 'SNL' writers
Movies // 23 hours ago
Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang join buddy comedy from 'SNL' writers
July 28 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang, Meg Stalter, X Mayo and Nichole Sakura have joined a new film from "Saturday Night Live" writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy.
'Blonde' trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in Netflix film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Blonde' trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in Netflix film
July 28 (UPI) -- "Blonde," a new film starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, is coming to Netflix in September.
Taron Egerton to star in Netflix thriller 'Carry On'
Movies // 1 day ago
Taron Egerton to star in Netflix thriller 'Carry On'
July 28 (UPI) -- "Kingsman" and "Rocketman" actor Taron Egerton has signed on to star in the Netflix thriller, "Carry On."
'Samaritan' trailer: Sylvester Stallone plays long-lost superhero
Movies // 1 day ago
'Samaritan' trailer: Sylvester Stallone plays long-lost superhero
July 27 (UPI) -- "Samaritan," a new film starring Sylvester Stallone and "Euphoria" actor Javon Walton, is coming to Prime Video in August.
'Pinocchio' teaser trailer introduces Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Pinocchio' teaser trailer introduces Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film
July 27 (UPI) -- "Pinocchio," a stop-motion animated film directed by Guillermo del Toro, is coming to Netflix in December.
Movie review: 'Vengeance' inspires laughter, reflection
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Vengeance' inspires laughter, reflection
July 26 (UPI) -- Vengeance, in theaters Friday, is a biting satire of our social media, podcast-obsessed culture in which writer-director B.J. Novak applies his irreverent observations to a modern tale that still applies to real people w
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident in Nashville
Amy Grant hospitalized after bike accident in Nashville
Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
David Krumholtz reprising elf role in 'Santa Clauses'
David Krumholtz reprising elf role in 'Santa Clauses'
'The View': Elisabeth Hasselbeck to return as guest host
'The View': Elisabeth Hasselbeck to return as guest host
Hollywood creators demand protections for workers in anti-abortion states
Hollywood creators demand protections for workers in anti-abortion states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement