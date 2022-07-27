Watch Live
After testing negative, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 infection
Movies
July 27, 2022 / 11:07 AM

'Samaritan' trailer: Sylvester Stallone plays long-lost superhero

By Annie Martin
'Samaritan' trailer: Sylvester Stallone plays long-lost superhero
Sylvester Stallone plays a reluctant superhero in the new film "Samaritan." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film Samaritan.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Sylvester Stallone and Euphoria actor Javon Walton.

Samaritan follows 13-year-old Sam Cleary (Walton), who suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Stallone) is actually Samaritan, a super-powered vigilante who was thought to have died in a fire 25 years ago.

"Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin," an official synopsis reads.

Pilou Asbaek, Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias also star.

Samaritan is written by Bragi F. Schut and directed by Julius Avery. The film premieres Aug. 26 on Prime Video.

Walton played Ashtray on the HBO series Euphoria. He also portrayed Grant Bishop on Utopia and Stan in The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

Barack Obama shares summer playlist featuring Beyonce, Harry Styles 'Pinocchio' teaser trailer introduces Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film David Harbour, Pedro Pascal to star in 'My Dentist's Murder Trial' at HBO

Latest Headlines

'Pinocchio' teaser trailer introduces Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Pinocchio' teaser trailer introduces Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film
July 27 (UPI) -- "Pinocchio," a stop-motion animated film directed by Guillermo del Toro, is coming to Netflix in December.
Movie review: 'Vengeance' inspires laughter, reflection
Movies // 17 hours ago
Movie review: 'Vengeance' inspires laughter, reflection
July 26 (UPI) -- Vengeance, in theaters Friday, is a biting satire of our social media, podcast-obsessed culture in which writer-director B.J. Novak applies his irreverent observations to a modern tale that still applies to real people w
'The Gray Man' sequel, spinoff in the works at Netflix
Movies // 22 hours ago
'The Gray Man' sequel, spinoff in the works at Netflix
July 26 (UPI) -- Netflix will expand "The Gray Man" universe with a sequel starring Ryan Gosling and a spinoff film written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.
'Me Time' trailer: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg have wild weekend
Movies // 1 day ago
'Me Time' trailer: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg have wild weekend
July 26 (UPI) -- "Me Time," a new comedy film starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall, is coming to Netflix in August.
Sarah Paulson to executive produce and star in upcoming horror film 'Dust'
Movies // 1 day ago
Sarah Paulson to executive produce and star in upcoming horror film 'Dust'
July 25 (UPI) -- Actress Sarah Paulson will star in the upcoming horror thriller "Dust," scheduled to begin filming this August. Paulson will also serve as executive producer.
'Medieval' trailer: Ben Foster, Michael Caine star in historical drama
Movies // 1 day ago
'Medieval' trailer: Ben Foster, Michael Caine star in historical drama
July 25 (UPI) -- "Medieval," a new film starring Ben Foster, Michael Caine and Matthew Goode, opens in theaters in September.
Lena Dunham's 'Catherine Called Birdy' adaptation to premiere at TIFF
Movies // 2 days ago
Lena Dunham's 'Catherine Called Birdy' adaptation to premiere at TIFF
July 25 (UPI) -- "Catherine Called Birdy," a new film based on the Karen Cushman novel and directed by Lena Dunham, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
'Till' trailer explores how Emmett Till's mother fought for justice
Movies // 2 days ago
'Till' trailer explores how Emmett Till's mother fought for justice
July 25 (UPI) -- "Till," a film about Emmett Till from "Clemency" director Chinonye Chukwu, opens in theaters in October.
'White Noise' by Noah Baumbach to open 2022 Venice Film Festival
Movies // 2 days ago
'White Noise' by Noah Baumbach to open 2022 Venice Film Festival
July 25 (UPI) -- "White Noise," the upcoming black comedy from director Noah Baumbach, is slated to be the opening film at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
Movie review: 'They/Them' mixes messages to its detriment
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'They/Them' mixes messages to its detriment
LOS ANGELES, July 24 (UPI) -- "They/Them" is mostly effective in its portrayal of the horrors of a LGBTQ conversion camp, but combining that with a slasher movie sells that message short.
