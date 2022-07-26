'The Gray Man' sequel, spinoff in the works at Netflix

1/5

Ryan Gosling will return for "The Gray Man 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is expanding The Gray Man universe. The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that it is developing a sequel to the movie with Ryan Gosling and a new spinoff film. Advertisement

The Gray Man is based on the Mark Greaney novel of the same name. The action thriller film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and stars Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick and Regé-Jean Page.

The original film premiered Friday on Netflix and debuted as the No. 1 movie in 92 countries.

The Gray Man 2 is now in the works at Netflix, with Gosling and directors Joe and Anthony Russo to return.

In addition, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Deadpool, Zombieland) are writing a spinoff that explores a different element of The Gray Man universe.

The Gray Man Universe is expanding! A sequel to The Gray Man is now in development with star Ryan Gosling, directors Joe & Anthony Russo & co-writer Stephen McFeely set to return! A spin-off is also in the works from acclaimed screenwriters Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese (Deadpool) pic.twitter.com/avtawpRB7F— Netflix (@netflix) July 26, 2022

Advertisement

"The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film," the Russo brothers said. "With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe."

"With The Gray Man, the Russos delivered an edge-of-your-seat spectacle that audiences around the world are loving," Netflix head of global film Scott Stuber added. "We're loving to continue to partner with them and the team at [media studio] AGBO as they build out The Gray Man universe."

The Gray Man opened in select theaters July 15 ahead of its Netflix release.

Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling attend 'The Gray Man' premiere