Advertisement
Movies
July 25, 2022 / 8:13 AM

'White Noise' by Noah Baumbach to open 2022 Venice Film Festival

By Justin Klawans
1/5
'White Noise' by Noah Baumbach to open 2022 Venice Film Festival
"White Noise," the upcoming Netflix film from director Noah Baumbach, is slated to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August. Photo courtesy of Venice Film Festival.

July 25 (UPI) -- White Noise, Netflix's upcoming black comedy film from acclaimed director Noah Baumbach, is slated to be the opening film at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The festival announced Monday that the film, which stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie Turner-Smith, would have its world premiere at the festivities on Aug. 31.

Advertisement

Known as one of the three major international film competitions -- along with the Cannes Film Festival and Berlin International Film Festival -- this is the first time that a Netflix original will be opening the Venice Film Festival.

Advertisement

Based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, White Noise will follow a "contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world," according to a synopsis from the festival.

"It is a truly wonderful thing to return to the Venice Film Festival, and an incredible honor to have White Noise play as the opening night film," Baumbach said in a statement. "This is a place that loves cinema so much, and it's a thrill and a privilege to join the amazing films and filmmakers that have premiered here."

"It is a great honor to open the 79th Venice Film Festival with White Noise," said the festival's director, Alberto Barbera. "Baumbach has made an original, ambitious and compelling piece of art which plays with measure on multiple registers: dramatic, ironic, satirical."

"The result is a film that examines our obsessions, doubts, and fears as captured in the 1980's, yet with very clear references to contemporary reality," Barbera added.

The film will be Baumbach's 11th feature, and notably, his first that is based upon a prior work and not an original story. The film is part of an exclusive deal the director inked with Netflix to helm films for several years.

Advertisement

Baumbach also serves as the film's writer and producer.

White Noise will feature a number of the director's frequent collaborators, such as wife Greta Gerwig, with whom he has co-written a number of projects, including Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie film.

The director is also known for his work with Adam Driver. The actor garnered an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his role in Baumbach's 2019 drama Marriage Story, one of six Academy Awards nominations the film would receive.

The film is likely to be one of a number of Netflix-led films that will have their premiere in Venice this year.

This is especially true given that, as Variety noted, the other major European festival, Cannes, requires films to have a French theatrical release followed by a 15-month wait prior to a streaming release.

Venice does not have this type of caveat surrounding their films.

Many other streaming services and studios are set to premiere films at the upcoming competition as well, including MGM, Amazon Prime, Warner Bros., and more.

The 2022 Venice Film Festival will run from Aug. 31 to Sep. 10. The festival's full slate of films will be announced on Tuesday.

Read More

Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant create medieval mayhem in 'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer: Florence Pugh challenges Harry Styles, Chris Pine 'My Policeman' with Harry Styles to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'They/Them' mixes messages to its detriment
Movies // 10 hours ago
Movie review: 'They/Them' mixes messages to its detriment
LOS ANGELES, July 24 (UPI) -- "They/Them" is mostly effective in its portrayal of the horrors of a LGBTQ conversion camp, but combining that with a slasher movie sells that message short.
'Nope' tops the North American box office with $44M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Nope' tops the North American box office with $44M
July 24 (UPI) -- The Daniel Kaluuya-Keke Palmer science-fiction movie, "Nope," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four,' 'Blade,' 'Captain America' get release dates
Movies // 20 hours ago
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four,' 'Blade,' 'Captain America' get release dates
July 24 (UPI) -- Marvel has announced the release dates for several of its eagerly anticipated action flicks.
Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
Movies // 21 hours ago
Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
July 24 (UPI) -- Disney released the first trailer for its sequel to the 2018 Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther" this weekend.
Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant create medieval mayhem in 'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant create medieval mayhem in 'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer
July 23 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming fantasy-drama, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
Sequel trailer shows Shazam pondering where he fits in
Movies // 1 day ago
Sequel trailer shows Shazam pondering where he fits in
July 23 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" on Saturday.
'Don't Worry Darling' trailer: Florence Pugh challenges Harry Styles, Chris Pine
Movies // 2 days ago
'Don't Worry Darling' trailer: Florence Pugh challenges Harry Styles, Chris Pine
July 22 (UPI) -- "Don't Worry Darling," a psychological thriller film directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, opens in theaters in September.
Allison lives in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' teaser
Movies // 3 days ago
Allison lives in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' teaser
July 21 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the teaser trailer for "Teen Wolf: The Movie" at Comic-Con on Thursday. The trailer reveals that Allison (Crystal Reed) is alive again.
'School for Good and Evil' poster teases 'two sides' to story
Movies // 3 days ago
'School for Good and Evil' poster teases 'two sides' to story
July 21 (UPI) -- "The School for Good and Evil," a fantasy film starring Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron, is coming to Netflix in October.
'My Policeman' with Harry Styles to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Movies // 3 days ago
'My Policeman' with Harry Styles to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
July 21 (UPI) -- "My Policeman," a romantic drama film starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Lopez launches booty balm product, poses nude for 53rd birthday
Jennifer Lopez launches booty balm product, poses nude for 53rd birthday
Hulk trains lawyer cousin to use super powers in new 'She-Hulk' trailer
Hulk trains lawyer cousin to use super powers in new 'She-Hulk' trailer
Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
'Daredevil' getting sequel series on Disney+
'Daredevil' getting sequel series on Disney+
'Nope' tops the North American box office with $44M
'Nope' tops the North American box office with $44M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement