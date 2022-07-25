Trending
July 25, 2022 / 9:39 AM

'Till' trailer explores how Emmett Till's mother fought for justice

By Annie Martin
Danielle Deadwyler plays Emmett Till's mother, Mamie Till Mobley, in the new film "Till." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film Till.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Danielle Deadwyler and Jalyn Hall.

Till explores how Emmett Till's mother, Mamie Till Mobley, relentlessly pursued justice for her 14-year-old son after he was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi in 1955.

"In Mamie's poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see the universal power of a mother's ability to change the world," an official synopsis reads.

Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett and Whoopi Goldberg also star.

Till is written by Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp and Chinonye Chukwu, with Chukwu as director. Chukwu is best known for the 2019 film Clemency.

"The crux of this story is not about the traumatic, physical violence inflicted upon Emmett -- which is why I refused to depict such brutality in the film -- but it is about Mamie's remarkable journey in the aftermath," Chukwu said in a press release.

Till opens in select theaters Oct. 14 before a wide release Oct. 28.

