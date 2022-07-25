Trending
July 25, 2022 / 1:21 PM

'Medieval' trailer: Ben Foster, Michael Caine star in historical drama

By Annie Martin
Ben Foster plays historic Czech general Jan Žižka in the new film "Medieval." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- The Avenue is giving a glimpse of the new film Medieval.

The company shared a trailer for the historical drama film Monday featuring Ben Foster and Michael Caine.

Medieval is a Czech film written and directed by Petr Jákl. The movie explores how Czech general Jan Žižka (Foster) became a successful military leader who led the Hussites in the 15th century.

Medieval opens with the Holy Roman Empire in chaos as brothers King Wenceslas of Czech and King Sigismund of Hungary battle for control of the throne.

"Daring and righteous military leader Jan Žižka (Foster) is hired by Lord Boresh (Caine) to kidnap the powerful Lord Rosenberg's (Til Schweiger) fiancée, Lady Katherine (Sophie Lowe), to prevent Rosenberg's power alongside the corrupt king Sigismund," an official synopsis reads.

William Moseley, Matthew Goode and Karel Roden also star.

Medieval opens in theaters Sept. 9.

