Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 25, 2022 / 11:27 AM

Lena Dunham's 'Catherine Called Birdy' adaptation to premiere at TIFF

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lena Dunham's 'Catherine Called Birdy' adaptation to premiere at TIFF
"Catherine Called Birdy," a new film based on the Karen Cushman novel and directed by Lena Dunham, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Lena Dunham's film Catherine Called Birdy will have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers confirmed Monday that the historical comedy film will screen at the 47th annual festival in September.

Advertisement

This year's festival will be an in-person event that runs Sept. 8-18 in Toronto, Canada.

Catherine Called Birdy is based on the Karen Cushman novel of the same name=, which follows Catherine, aka Birdy, a spirited and independent girl living in 13th century England.

Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey stars as Catherine, with Andrew Scott and Billie Piper as Catherine's parents, Lord Rollo and Lady Aislinn.

Lesley Sharp, Sophie Okonedo, Joe Alwyn, Isis Hainsworth, Dean-Charles Chapman and Paul Kaye also have roles.

Advertisement

Catherine Called Birdy is written, directed and produced by Dunham. The film opens in theaters Sept. 23.

Dunham is best known for creating and starring in the HBO series Girls.

TIFF previously announced that My Policeman, The Woman King, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story, Brother, On the Come Up and Bros will screen at this year's festival.

Read More

'My Policeman' with Harry Styles to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival Rege-Jean Page enjoyed 'devious' role in 'The Gray Man' 'Till' trailer explores how Emmett Till's mother fought for justice What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Till' trailer explores how Emmett Till's mother fought for justice
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Till' trailer explores how Emmett Till's mother fought for justice
July 25 (UPI) -- "Till," a film about Emmett Till from "Clemency" director Chinonye Chukwu, opens in theaters in October.
'White Noise' by Noah Baumbach to open 2022 Venice Film Festival
Movies // 3 hours ago
'White Noise' by Noah Baumbach to open 2022 Venice Film Festival
July 25 (UPI) -- "White Noise," the upcoming black comedy from director Noah Baumbach, is slated to be the opening film at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
Movie review: 'They/Them' mixes messages to its detriment
Movies // 13 hours ago
Movie review: 'They/Them' mixes messages to its detriment
LOS ANGELES, July 24 (UPI) -- "They/Them" is mostly effective in its portrayal of the horrors of a LGBTQ conversion camp, but combining that with a slasher movie sells that message short.
'Nope' tops the North American box office with $44M
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Nope' tops the North American box office with $44M
July 24 (UPI) -- The Daniel Kaluuya-Keke Palmer science-fiction movie, "Nope," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four,' 'Blade,' 'Captain America' get release dates
Movies // 23 hours ago
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four,' 'Blade,' 'Captain America' get release dates
July 24 (UPI) -- Marvel has announced the release dates for several of its eagerly anticipated action flicks.
Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
July 24 (UPI) -- Disney released the first trailer for its sequel to the 2018 Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther" this weekend.
Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant create medieval mayhem in 'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant create medieval mayhem in 'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer
July 23 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming fantasy-drama, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
Sequel trailer shows Shazam pondering where he fits in
Movies // 1 day ago
Sequel trailer shows Shazam pondering where he fits in
July 23 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" on Saturday.
'Don't Worry Darling' trailer: Florence Pugh challenges Harry Styles, Chris Pine
Movies // 3 days ago
'Don't Worry Darling' trailer: Florence Pugh challenges Harry Styles, Chris Pine
July 22 (UPI) -- "Don't Worry Darling," a psychological thriller film directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, opens in theaters in September.
Allison lives in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' teaser
Movies // 3 days ago
Allison lives in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' teaser
July 21 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the teaser trailer for "Teen Wolf: The Movie" at Comic-Con on Thursday. The trailer reveals that Allison (Crystal Reed) is alive again.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Lopez launches booty balm product, poses nude for 53rd birthday
Jennifer Lopez launches booty balm product, poses nude for 53rd birthday
Jason Momoa involved in Calabasas car crash
Jason Momoa involved in Calabasas car crash
Joni Mitchell gives surprise performance at Newport Folk Festival
Joni Mitchell gives surprise performance at Newport Folk Festival
Hulk trains lawyer cousin to use super powers in new 'She-Hulk' trailer
Hulk trains lawyer cousin to use super powers in new 'She-Hulk' trailer
'Nope' tops the North American box office with $44M
'Nope' tops the North American box office with $44M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement