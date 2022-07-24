Advertisement
Movies
July 24, 2022 / 10:01 PM

Movie review: 'They/Them' mixes messages to its detriment

By Fred Topel
1/5
Movie review: 'They/Them' mixes messages to its detriment
From left, Carrie Preston, Anna Chlumsky, Boone Platt, Hayley Griffith and Kevin Bacon play camp counselors. Photo courtesy of Peacock

LOS ANGELES, July 24 (UPI) -- They/Them, on Peacock Aug. 5, may be groundbreaking for addressing conversion camps in a mainstream movie. However, by combining that subject with a slasher movie, writer/director John Logan may have tried to cram too much into one movie.

Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon) runs the Whistler Camp for LGBTQ teens. It's a conversion camp, but he welcomes the recruits with an insidious message of false inclusivity.

Advertisement

Whistler claims to accept them for who they are, but puts it on them to want to find happiness. That idea of happiness just happens to be conforming to heteronormative binaries.

As an expose on conversion camps, They/Them demonstrates the heartbreaking ways in which non-acceptance chips away at people. Each character has a unique story about the ultimatum their parents gave them.

Jordan (Theo Germaine) is trans nonbinary and already forced to choose the boys' or girls' cabin at the camp. Alexandra (Quei Tann) is forced to live in the boys' cabin because she has not fully transitioned yet.

Advertisement

Kim (Anna Lore) is the only camper there voluntarily. She genuinely wants to be straight so her family will accept her, and Lore conveys the desperation to deny her true self for conditional love.

They/Them also shows how LGBTQ kids can support each other when there is no adult support in sight. Some of the campers find each other through being forced into this situation.

They rebel against Owen by trading clothes so they still don't fit his gender binary. That resistance and resilience start to crack Whistler's veneer.

Then Owen uses animal cruelty for psychological torture on the kids. Was Logan worried viewers wouldn't know Owen was the villain unless he abused a dog too?

It feels cheap and gratuitous to throw in animal abuse. The conversion camp itself is evil enough with its horrific aversion therapy and microaggressions against Jordan's pronouns and everyone else's orientation.,

Amid all this, there is a masked killer roaming around the camp. Applying the slasher movie tropes to conversion camp has potential, but Logan seems to muddle the message.

Sex = death has always been the equation in the Friday the 13th movies, and it's even cited as a rule in Scream. That sex has always been heterosexual before, so it raises interesting questions about how same-sex love scenes could alter that equation, but never fully explores the possibility.

Advertisement

The reveal of the killer is at best anticlimactic. At worst, it could be construed as counterproductive to the message that the camp is the real horror, not the masked slasher.

The young cast is great, showing each of their characters as human beings who deserve love and acceptance. But, if they don't get it from society they can make their own.

Along with Bacon, the adult cast effectively shows what forces LGBTQ youth could be up against. Carrie Preston plays a counselor who manipulatively tries to convince her vulnerable patients that they can choose their orientation.

Hayley Griffith plays a counselor who stokes confusion by teasing Kim seductively. Anna Chlumsky plays a nurse who's trying to do good in this environment but finds herself in over her head.

As an out gay filmmaker, Logan may have something sincere to say both about ant-LGBTQ tactics and the slasher movie genre. Unfortunately, combining them ends up sabotaging both sides of the story.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Advertisement

Read More

Movie review: 'Nope' is Jordan Peele's first no-no Aurora Perrineau double checked she understood 'Westworld' twist 'She Will' transported Alice Krige 'to a different reality'

Latest Headlines

'Nope' tops the North American box office with $44M
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Nope' tops the North American box office with $44M
July 24 (UPI) -- The Daniel Kaluuya-Keke Palmer science-fiction movie, "Nope," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four,' 'Blade,' 'Captain America' get release dates
Movies // 12 hours ago
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four,' 'Blade,' 'Captain America' get release dates
July 24 (UPI) -- Marvel has announced the release dates for several of its eagerly anticipated action flicks.
Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
Movies // 13 hours ago
Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
July 24 (UPI) -- Disney released the first trailer for its sequel to the 2018 Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther" this weekend.
Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant create medieval mayhem in 'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant create medieval mayhem in 'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer
July 23 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming fantasy-drama, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
Sequel trailer shows Shazam pondering where he fits in
Movies // 1 day ago
Sequel trailer shows Shazam pondering where he fits in
July 23 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" on Saturday.
'Don't Worry Darling' trailer: Florence Pugh challenges Harry Styles, Chris Pine
Movies // 2 days ago
'Don't Worry Darling' trailer: Florence Pugh challenges Harry Styles, Chris Pine
July 22 (UPI) -- "Don't Worry Darling," a psychological thriller film directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, opens in theaters in September.
Allison lives in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' teaser
Movies // 3 days ago
Allison lives in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' teaser
July 21 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the teaser trailer for "Teen Wolf: The Movie" at Comic-Con on Thursday. The trailer reveals that Allison (Crystal Reed) is alive again.
'School for Good and Evil' poster teases 'two sides' to story
Movies // 3 days ago
'School for Good and Evil' poster teases 'two sides' to story
July 21 (UPI) -- "The School for Good and Evil," a fantasy film starring Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron, is coming to Netflix in October.
'My Policeman' with Harry Styles to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Movies // 3 days ago
'My Policeman' with Harry Styles to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
July 21 (UPI) -- "My Policeman," a romantic drama film starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
'Quiet Place' prequel delayed until 2024
Movies // 3 days ago
'Quiet Place' prequel delayed until 2024
July 21 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures has announced it moved its thriller, "A Quiet Place: Day One," from Sept. 22, 2023 to March 8, 2024.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer
Hulk trains lawyer cousin to use super powers in new 'She-Hulk' trailer
Hulk trains lawyer cousin to use super powers in new 'She-Hulk' trailer
'Daredevil' getting sequel series on Disney+
'Daredevil' getting sequel series on Disney+
'Nope' tops the North American box office with $44M
'Nope' tops the North American box office with $44M
FX orders Season 5 of 'Mayans M.C.'
FX orders Season 5 of 'Mayans M.C.'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement