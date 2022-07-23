Advertisement
Movies
July 23, 2022 / 4:27 PM / Updated at 4:30 PM

Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant create medieval mayhem in 'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer

By Karen Butler
1/4
Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant create medieval mayhem in 'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer
The first trailer for Rege-Jean Page's upcoming film "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is now online. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming fantasy-drama, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The 2-minute preview has gotten more than 15 million views on YouTube since it was posted Friday.

Advertisement

Starring Regé-Jean Page, Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis and Justice Smith, the film is set for release in March.

"A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people," a synopsis said.

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Read More

Sequel trailer shows Shazam pondering where he fits in Amandla Stenberg lands lead in 'Star Wars' series 'Acolyte' Brenda Song: 'Love Accidentally' is fun twist on rom-com using today's tech tropes Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions

Latest Headlines

Sequel trailer shows Shazam pondering where he fits in
Movies // 7 hours ago
Sequel trailer shows Shazam pondering where he fits in
July 23 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" on Saturday.
'Don't Worry Darling' trailer: Florence Pugh challenges Harry Styles, Chris Pine
Movies // 1 day ago
'Don't Worry Darling' trailer: Florence Pugh challenges Harry Styles, Chris Pine
July 22 (UPI) -- "Don't Worry Darling," a psychological thriller film directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, opens in theaters in September.
Allison lives in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' teaser
Movies // 2 days ago
Allison lives in 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' teaser
July 21 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the teaser trailer for "Teen Wolf: The Movie" at Comic-Con on Thursday. The trailer reveals that Allison (Crystal Reed) is alive again.
'School for Good and Evil' poster teases 'two sides' to story
Movies // 2 days ago
'School for Good and Evil' poster teases 'two sides' to story
July 21 (UPI) -- "The School for Good and Evil," a fantasy film starring Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron, is coming to Netflix in October.
'My Policeman' with Harry Styles to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Movies // 2 days ago
'My Policeman' with Harry Styles to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
July 21 (UPI) -- "My Policeman," a romantic drama film starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
'Quiet Place' prequel delayed until 2024
Movies // 2 days ago
'Quiet Place' prequel delayed until 2024
July 21 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures has announced it moved its thriller, "A Quiet Place: Day One," from Sept. 22, 2023 to March 8, 2024.
Ron Howard's 'Thirteen Lives' shows daring cave rescue in new feature
Movies // 3 days ago
Ron Howard's 'Thirteen Lives' shows daring cave rescue in new feature
July 20 (UPI) -- Amazon has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming drama survival film "Thirteen Lives," directed by Ron Howard.
Movie review: 'Nope' is Jordan Peele's first no-no
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Nope' is Jordan Peele's first no-no
LOS ANGELES, July 20 (UPI) -- Jordan Peele's third film as writer/director, "Nope," is also his first misfire, though that of a singular artist.
What to watch: 10 Winona Ryder roles beyond 'Stranger Things'
Movies // 3 days ago
What to watch: 10 Winona Ryder roles beyond 'Stranger Things'
July 20 (UPI) -- Teens and tweens who love Winona Ryder as badass middle-aged mom Joyce Beyers on "Stranger Things" might be surprised to learn the 50-year-old actress was the It Girl of the 1980s and '90s.
'Look Both Ways' trailer: Lili Reinhart experiences two different lives
Movies // 4 days ago
'Look Both Ways' trailer: Lili Reinhart experiences two different lives
July 19 (UPI) -- "Look Both Ways," a new film starring "Riverdale" actress Lili Reinhart, is coming to Netflix in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jack Wagner returns to 'When Calls the Heart' more than a month after son's death
Jack Wagner returns to 'When Calls the Heart' more than a month after son's death
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops album chart for a third week
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops album chart for a third week
Famous birthdays for July 23: Marlon Wayans, Alison Krauss
Famous birthdays for July 23: Marlon Wayans, Alison Krauss
Amandla Stenberg lands lead in 'Star Wars' series 'Acolyte'
Amandla Stenberg lands lead in 'Star Wars' series 'Acolyte'
Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford announces solo North American tour
Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford announces solo North American tour
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement