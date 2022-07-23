Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant create medieval mayhem in 'Dungeons & Dragons' trailer

1/4

The first trailer for Rege-Jean Page's upcoming film "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is now online. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming fantasy-drama, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The 2-minute preview has gotten more than 15 million views on YouTube since it was posted Friday. Advertisement

Starring Regé-Jean Page, Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis and Justice Smith, the film is set for release in March.

"A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people," a synopsis said.

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."