Peter Dinklage joins 'Hunger Games' prequel film

July 19 (UPI) -- Peter Dinklage has joined the cast of the upcoming Hunger Games prequel film The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
The news was confirmed Monday by a tweet from the official Hunger Games account. Dinklage, 53, will have a starring role in the film as Casca Highbottom, according to the tweet. Highbottom is one of the main characters in Suzanne Collins' 2020 book of the same name, which serves as a prequel to her wildly successful trilogy The Hunger Games.
"With production underway, we couldn't be more excited about the way this cast has come together and thrilled to be welcoming Peter Dinklage to Panem," said Nathan Kahane, president of the film's production company, Lionsgate.
The upcoming film's director, Francis Lawrence, also released a statement saying that he was "thrilled that Peter will be bringing [Casca Highbottom] to life." Lawrence previously directed films in the original Hunger Games trilogy starring Jennifer Lawrence.