Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 19, 2022 / 11:45 AM

Quinta Brunson is Oprah Winfrey in photo for Weird Al biopic

By Annie Martin
1/5
Quinta Brunson is Oprah Winfrey in photo for Weird Al biopic
Quinta Brunson will join Daniel Radcliffe in the Roku film "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Quinta Brunson has joined the cast of the Weird Al biopic at Roku.

The 32-year-old actress will play media mogul Oprah Winfrey in the new film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Advertisement

Roku shared a photo Tuesday featuring Brunson and Daniel Radcliffe as Winfrey and Yankovic, respectively.

Brunson joins previously announced cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicolson and Toby Huss.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story explores the life and career of Yankovic, a singer and musician known for his parody songs.

"From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true," an official synopsis reads. "An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him."

Roku released a teaser trailer for the film in May.

Advertisement

Brunson is known for creating and starring in the ABC series Abbot Elementary, which will return for a second season in September.

Read More

Daniel Radcliffe takes the stage as 'Weird Al' Yankovic in new trailer for biopic What to watch: 5 Joseph Quinn roles beyond 'Stranger Things' Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy split ahead of 1-year anniversary What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Look Both Ways' trailer: Lili Reinhart experiences two different lives
Movies // 23 seconds ago
'Look Both Ways' trailer: Lili Reinhart experiences two different lives
July 19 (UPI) -- "Look Both Ways," a new film starring "Riverdale" actress Lili Reinhart, is coming to Netflix in August.
'The Woman King' with Viola Davis to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Movies // 37 minutes ago
'The Woman King' with Viola Davis to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
July 19 (UPI) -- "The Woman King," a historical epic directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Viola Davis, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Peter Dinklage joins 'Hunger Games' prequel film
Movies // 2 hours ago
Peter Dinklage joins 'Hunger Games' prequel film
July 19 (UPI) -- Peter Dinklage, best known for his work on HBO's "Game of Thrones," is joining the cast of the upcoming "Hunger Games" prequel film "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."
Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'
Movies // 22 hours ago
Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'
July 18 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced a slate of new cast members for its upcoming original film "Out of My Mind," including Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt.
'Carter' trailer teases 'nonstop action' in Korean film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Carter' trailer teases 'nonstop action' in Korean film
July 18 (UPI) -- "Carter," a new film from "The Villainess" director Jung Byung-gil and starring Joo Won, is coming to Netflix in August.
Sylvester Stallone demands 'Rocky' rights from producer on Instagram
Movies // 1 day ago
Sylvester Stallone demands 'Rocky' rights from producer on Instagram
July 18 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone is attacking producer, Irwin Winkler, on Instagram for not giving up or sharing with him the rights to the eight-picture "Rocky" and "Creed" film franchise Stallone created and starred in.
'Thor: Love & Thunder' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 1 day ago
'Thor: Love & Thunder' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
July 17 (UPI) -- The Chris Hemsworth-Natalie Portman epic, "Thor: Love & Thunder," is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $46 million in receipts.
Olivia Colman, Colin Firth film 'Empire of Light' to open December
Movies // 3 days ago
Olivia Colman, Colin Firth film 'Empire of Light' to open December
July 15 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures announced the release date for Sam Mendes' film, "Empire of Light." The film, starring Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, premieres Dec. 9 in theaters.
Omar Epps, Demi Singleton to star in Lee Daniels' Netflix film 'Deliverance'
Movies // 4 days ago
Omar Epps, Demi Singleton to star in Lee Daniels' Netflix film 'Deliverance'
July 15 (UPI) -- Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence and Anthony B. Jenkins have joined the cast of Lee Daniels' horror movie, "The Deliverance."
Brenda Song: 'Love Accidentally' is fun twist on rom-com using today's tech tropes
Movies // 4 days ago
Brenda Song: 'Love Accidentally' is fun twist on rom-com using today's tech tropes
NEW YORK, July 14 (UPI) -- Brenda Song says she wanted to star in Amazon Freevee's "Love Accidentally" because it reminded her of the feel-good movies she grew up watching.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English reveals pregnancy on runway
Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English reveals pregnancy on runway
Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy split ahead of 1-year anniversary
Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy split ahead of 1-year anniversary
Jennifer Lopez confirms she married Ben Affleck: 'Best night of our lives'
Jennifer Lopez confirms she married Ben Affleck: 'Best night of our lives'
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
Sheree Whitfield hasn't heard from Tyrone Gilliams since Philly scene on 'RHOA'
Chris Hemsworth voices love for Elsa Pataky on her 46th birthday
Chris Hemsworth voices love for Elsa Pataky on her 46th birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement