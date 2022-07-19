Trending
July 19, 2022 / 12:05 PM

'Look Both Ways' trailer: Lili Reinhart experiences two different lives

By Annie Martin
1/5
"Look Both Ways," a new film starring "Riverdale" actress Lili Reinhart, is coming to Netflix in August. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Look Both Ways.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Lili Reinhart.

Look Both Ways follows Natalie (Reinhart), a young woman whose life diverges into two different paths on the night of her college graduation.

In one timeline, Natalie becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her hometown and in the other she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her career.

"In both journeys, Natalie experiences life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself," an official synopsis reads.

Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson and Nia Long also star. The film is directed by Wanuri Kahiu.

Look Both Ways premieres Aug. 17 on Netflix.

Reinhart is best known for playing Betty Cooper in the CW series Riverdale and also appeared in the films Hustlers and Chemical Hearts.

