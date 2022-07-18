Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'

1/5

Judith Light, pictured, and Rosemarie DeWitt are among the notable names joining the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film "Out of My Mind." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt are among those that have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind. The pair were part of a group of six new cast members that the streaming service announced Monday. Other notable names include Michael Chernus and Emmy Award-winner Luke Kirby. Advertisement

Directed by Amber Sealy, Out of My Mind will be an adaptation of Sharon Draper's 2010 novel of the same name.

The movie "follows Melody Brooks, a girl with cerebral palsy. Melody has a quick wit and a sharp mind, but due to her being non-verbal and using a wheelchair, she is not given the same academic opportunities as her classmates," Disney+ said. Things being to change, though, when Melody's potential is noticed by a young educator at her school.

Melody will be portrayed by newcomer Phoebe-Rae Taylor. DeWitt will be portraying her mother, while Light will play one of their neighbors, Disney+ said.

Light is well known for her work on television throughout the decades, earning her breakthrough role on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live in the 1970s. She has received a number of accolades, including recent Emmy and Critics' Choice nominations for her role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

She will also be seen in the upcoming dark comedy film The Menu alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes.

DeWitt has starred in a number of projects, including the title character in the 2008 film Rachel's Getting Married. She can also be seen on critically acclaimed shows such as Mad Men and United States of Tara.

DeWitt is additionally well known among fans of musicals for her role in the 2016 Academy Award-winning film La La Land.

While a release date for Out of My Mind has not been announced, Disney+ has confirmed that production on the film is currently underway in Toronto.

Deadline has additionally reported that, due to the film's subject, the production team "includes multiple people from the cerebral palsy and AAC (augmentative and alternative communication device) community, who have been involved from the earliest stages of development."