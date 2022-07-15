Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 15, 2022 / 4:00 AM

'She Will' transported Alice Krige 'to a different reality'

By Fred Topel
1/5
'She Will' transported Alice Krige 'to a different reality'
Alice Krige plays Veronica in "She Will." Photo courtesy of IFC Midnight

LOS ANGELES, July 15 (UPI) -- Alice Krige says her new movie She Will, in theaters and video-on-demand Friday, allowed her to experience different realities.

Krige, 68, plays Veronica, an actor who takes a vacation to Scotland after undergoing double mastectomy surgery. In one scene, Krige wears a body prosthetic to show her chest scars.

Advertisement

"It was quite a lot to process," Krige told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "Prosthetics can be extraordinarily helpful as a portal and entry into a different reality."

In her career, Krige has worn prosthetic makeup for roles such as Star Trek's Borg Queen and a soul sucking monster in Stephen King's Sleepwalkers. She said the process of fitting her for a cast was familiar, with one adjustment to capture the reality of mastectomy scars.

"Instead of having the cast done with me standing, it was done with me lying because we needed my breasts to be as flat as possible in the cast," Krige said.

Advertisement

Krige said she has not experienced cancer, but spoke to a childhood friend who did survive a lump.

"She very generously described it for me in graphic detail," Krige said. "The last thing she said was, 'You've got to rise like a phoenix from the ashes.'"

In She Will, ashes literally help Veronica heal from physical and psychological scars. In Scotland, the local water is infused with peat.

"If you go to Scotland, the water is the color of Brandy," Krige said. "That's the presence of the peat in the water in some places."

Veronica visits an area of Scotland in which witches once were burned at the stake. So, the ashes have permeated the soil for centuries, and when Veronica drinks the water, it begins to change her.

"In the universe o the film, the peat contains the memory of the women who were burned because their ash has gone down into the earth and fossilized in the peat," Krige said.

Veronica begins to telekinetically lash out against obnoxious guests staying at the Scottish inn. Ultimately, she is able to confront a director (Malcolm McDowell) with whom she worked with when she was 14.

Viewers will find out the extent of the director's abuse of Veronica in She Will. Playing Veronica at present, Krige approached her as someone who stopped trusting people after working with that director.

Advertisement

"By the time you meet her, she is utterly alone and has created such a facade of haughtiness, superiority and inaccessibility," Krige said. "She's trapped herself completely."

The peat awakens Veronica both metaphorically and literally. Krige spends several scenes wandering in the Scottish forest, putting her feet in the real mud.

"In those moments, she has shifted into another dimension," Krige said. "I really felt out of my body when we were shooting those sequences with her barefooted walking through the forest."

In one scene, Veronica wakes up in the wilderness. In her dreams, she has visited some of her oppressors, which turn out to affect them in waking life, too.

Coming out of those dreams, Krige felt at one with nature.

"I lie down on the ground and they spread out my hair and they covered me with bits of moss," Krige said. "It was as if I had completely united with nature and the elemental power of nature."

Krige was equally taken with images that did not revolve around her. Krige praised writer-director Charlotte Colbert's imagery.

"[Veronica] gets into a bath and a drop of water falls from the tap into the bath," Krige said. "You see a universe opens up of the peet water infusing the bath and her body."

Advertisement

Having acted in film and television since the mid '70s, Krige said She Will stood out for its mythology and attention to the character of Veronica.

"It's very rare to be sent something so complex and with such a great arc of an inner journey for a character," Krige said.

Read More

Milo Manheim says Disney+'s 'Zombies 3' promotes healthy conflict Rebecca Rittenhouse: 'Maggie' psychic visions are unreliable Rob Corddry, Jethro Bovingdon: 'Top Gear' encourages 'stupid adventures'

Latest Headlines

Brenda Song: 'Love Accidentally' is fun twist on rom-com using today's tech tropes
Movies // 20 minutes ago
Brenda Song: 'Love Accidentally' is fun twist on rom-com using today's tech tropes
NEW YORK, July 14 (UPI) -- Brenda Song says she wanted to star in Amazon Freevee's "Love Accidentally" because it reminded her of the feel-good movies she grew up watching.
Ryan Gosling, Rege-Jean Page, cast found humor in 'Gray Man'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Ryan Gosling, Rege-Jean Page, cast found humor in 'Gray Man'
LOS ANGELES, July 15 (UPI) -- "Gray Man" cast members Ryan Gosling, Rege-Jean Page, Chris Evans, Billy Bob Thornton and Ana de Armas discuss the Netflix action movie.
'She Said' trailer: Carey Mulligan plays journalist investigating Harvey Weinstein
Movies // 16 hours ago
'She Said' trailer: Carey Mulligan plays journalist investigating Harvey Weinstein
July 14 (UPI) -- "She Said," a new drama film starring Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan, opens in theaters in November.
Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas attend 'The Gray Man' premiere
Movies // 17 hours ago
Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas attend 'The Gray Man' premiere
July 14 (UPI) -- Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick and Regé-Jean Page attended the Los Angeles premiere of the Netflix film "The Gray Man."
Netflix working with Adam Sandler, family on 'You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'
Movies // 20 hours ago
Netflix working with Adam Sandler, family on 'You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'
July 14 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it is working on a film adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom's young adult novel, "You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!"
'Orphan: First Kill' trailer explores Esther's dark past
Movies // 1 day ago
'Orphan: First Kill' trailer explores Esther's dark past
July 13 (UPI) -- "Orphan: First Kill," a sequel to "Orphan" starring Isabelle Fuhrman, Julia Stiles and Rossif Sutherland, is coming to Paramount+.
'The Munsters': Herman, Lily fall in love in trailer for Rob Zombie film
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Munsters': Herman, Lily fall in love in trailer for Rob Zombie film
July 13 (UPI) -- "The Munsters," a prequel film to the 1960s sitcom written and directed by Rob Zombie, is coming in 2022.
Steven Yeun shuts down Reddit theories about 'Nope'
Movies // 1 day ago
Steven Yeun shuts down Reddit theories about 'Nope'
July 13 (UPI) -- Steven Yeun discussed "Nope," his new film written and directed by Jordan Peele, on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Milo Manheim says Disney+'s 'Zombies 3' promotes healthy conflict
Movies // 2 days ago
Milo Manheim says Disney+'s 'Zombies 3' promotes healthy conflict
LOS ANGELES, July 13 (UPI) -- Milo Manheim, Chandler Kinney, Meg Donnelly and the cast of "Zombies 3" discuss the film's themes and how they conclude the trilogy of Disney musicals.
Finn Wolfhard to co-write, co-direct, star in horror film
Movies // 2 days ago
Finn Wolfhard to co-write, co-direct, star in horror film
July 12 (UPI) -- 30West announced the forthcoming production on "Hell of a Summer," a horror comedy co-written and co-directed by Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix working with Adam Sandler, family on 'You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'
Netflix working with Adam Sandler, family on 'You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'
Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate
Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate
Heather Rae Young expecting first child with Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae Young expecting first child with Tarek El Moussa
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4
Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas attend 'The Gray Man' premiere
Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas attend 'The Gray Man' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement