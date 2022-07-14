'She Said' trailer: Carey Mulligan plays journalist investigating Harvey Weinstein

1/5

Carey Mulligan stars in the new film "She Said." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film She Said. The studio shared a trailer for the drama film Thursday featuring Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan. Advertisement

Kazan and Mulligan play Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, two New York Times journalists who investigated allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Kantor and Twohey's exposé about Weinstein helped launch the #MeToo movement and start a cultural conversation about sexual assault in Hollywood and beyond.

She Said is based on Kantor and Twohey's book of the same name. The film is written by Rebecca Kenkiewicz and directed by Maria Schrader, with Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner as producers.

Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Samantha Morton, Tom Pelphrey and Adam Shapiro also have roles.

She Said opens in theaters Nov. 18.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted in February 2020 on criminal sexual conduct and rape charges in New York. He was extradited to Los Angeles in July 2021 to face further charges.