Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 14, 2022 / 10:39 AM

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas attend 'The Gray Man' premiere

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas attend 'The Gray Man' premiere
Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, fron left to right, attend the Los Angeles premiere of "The Gray Man" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas walked the red carpet Wednesday.

The actors attended the Los Angeles premiere of their film The Gray Man at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Gosling, Evans and de Armas were joined by their co-stars Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard and Billy Bob Thornton.

De Armas wore a metallic Louis Vuitton dress and posed for photos with Gosling and Evans.

The Gray Man is an action thriller written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The Russo brothers are also known for directing such films as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The Gray Man is based on the Mark Greaney novel of the same name. The film follows Court Gentry (Gosling), a CIA operative who is hunted by his unhinged former colleague, Lloyd Hansen (Evans).

Netflix released a trailer for the movie in May.

The Gray Man premieres Friday on Netflix.

Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling attend 'The Gray Man' premiere

Cast member Chris Evans attends Netflix's premiere of "The Gray Man" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 13, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Ana de Armas says scrutiny during Ben Affleck romance was 'horrible' Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV 'The Gray Man' trailer: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans face off in Netflix film What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Netflix working with Adam Sandler, family on 'You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Netflix working with Adam Sandler, family on 'You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'
July 14 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it is working on a film adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom's young adult novel, "You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!"
'Orphan: First Kill' trailer explores Esther's dark past
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Orphan: First Kill' trailer explores Esther's dark past
July 13 (UPI) -- "Orphan: First Kill," a sequel to "Orphan" starring Isabelle Fuhrman, Julia Stiles and Rossif Sutherland, is coming to Paramount+.
'The Munsters': Herman, Lily fall in love in trailer for Rob Zombie film
Movies // 23 hours ago
'The Munsters': Herman, Lily fall in love in trailer for Rob Zombie film
July 13 (UPI) -- "The Munsters," a prequel film to the 1960s sitcom written and directed by Rob Zombie, is coming in 2022.
Steven Yeun shuts down Reddit theories about 'Nope'
Movies // 1 day ago
Steven Yeun shuts down Reddit theories about 'Nope'
July 13 (UPI) -- Steven Yeun discussed "Nope," his new film written and directed by Jordan Peele, on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Milo Manheim says Disney+'s 'Zombies 3' promotes healthy conflict
Movies // 1 day ago
Milo Manheim says Disney+'s 'Zombies 3' promotes healthy conflict
LOS ANGELES, July 13 (UPI) -- Milo Manheim, Chandler Kinney, Meg Donnelly and the cast of "Zombies 3" discuss the film's themes and how they conclude the trilogy of Disney musicals.
Finn Wolfhard to co-write, co-direct, star in horror film
Movies // 1 day ago
Finn Wolfhard to co-write, co-direct, star in horror film
July 12 (UPI) -- 30West announced the forthcoming production on "Hell of a Summer," a horror comedy co-written and co-directed by Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk on Tuesday.
James Franco to star in post-WWII drama 'Me, You'
Movies // 1 day ago
James Franco to star in post-WWII drama 'Me, You'
July 12 (UPI) -- James Franco will join Tom Hollander and Daisy Jacob in Bille August's new film "Me, You."
'Spin Me Round' trailer: Alison Brie finds romance, mystery in Italy
Movies // 1 day ago
'Spin Me Round' trailer: Alison Brie finds romance, mystery in Italy
July 12 (UPI) -- "Spin Me Round," a new comedy starring Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Molly Shannon, opens in theaters in August.
'Purple Hearts' trailer: Sofia Carson falls for wounded Marine
Movies // 1 day ago
'Purple Hearts' trailer: Sofia Carson falls for wounded Marine
July 12 (UPI) -- "Purple Hearts," a romantic drama film starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, is coming to Netflix in July.
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Reese Witherspoon attend 'Where the Crawdads Sing' premiere
Movies // 2 days ago
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Reese Witherspoon attend 'Where the Crawdads Sing' premiere
July 12 (UPI) -- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Reese Witherspoon attended the New York premiere of "Where the Crawdads Sing."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate
Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate
'American Horror Stories' trailer introduces Season 2 cast
'American Horror Stories' trailer introduces Season 2 cast
'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' unveils Season 7 cast, premiere date
'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' unveils Season 7 cast, premiere date
BTS brings streaming titles to Disney+ in content coup
BTS brings streaming titles to Disney+ in content coup
Steven Yeun shuts down Reddit theories about 'Nope'
Steven Yeun shuts down Reddit theories about 'Nope'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement