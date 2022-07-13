Steven Yeun shuts down Reddit theories about 'Nope'

1/5

Steven Yeun discussed "Nope," his new film written and directed by Jordan Peele, on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Nope star Steven Yeun is shutting down Reddit theories about the new film. The 38-year-old actor discussed the movie during Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Nope is written and directed by Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele. The film follows the residents of an isolated town who "bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery."

Trailers for the movie appear to tease a UFO and aliens.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Yeun provided more details about his character, Ricky "Jupe" Park.

"[He's] a former child star, and he owns his own theme park that is closely associated to the movie that he was a part of that blew him up as a child," he said.

Yeun then reacted to fan theories about the film from Reddit.

When asked to blink twice if "Nope" is an acronym for "Not of Planet Earth," Yeun kept his eyes wide open.

Yeun then had a confused expression when asked if the horses in Nope are "a symbol similar to how Chris saw himself as the deer on the side of the road in Get Out."

When asked if siblings and ranch owners OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer) are "actually aliens themselves and the UFOs have come to bring them back home," Yeun shook his head no.

"I don't like that," the actor said.

Nope opens in theaters July 22.

Yeun is also known for playing Glenn Rhee on The Walking Dead and for starring in the films Burning and Minari.