July 13, 2022 / 1:30 PM

'Orphan: First Kill' trailer explores Esther's dark past

By Annie Martin
Isabelle Fuhrman reprises Esther in the new film "Orphan: First Kill." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Orphan: First Kill.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the horror film Wednesday featuring Isabelle Fuhrman, Julia Stiles and Rossif Sutherland.

Orphan: First Kill is a prequel to the 2009 film Orphan, also starring Fuhrman. The original movie followed Esther (Fuhrman), a woman with a hormonal disorder that causes her to look like a child, who poses as a little girl and kills the families that adopt her.

Fuhrman returns as Esther in the prequel, which sees her impersonate the missing daughter of a wealthy couple, Katie (Stiles) and Richard (Sutherland). Katie isn't convinced by Esther's act and faces off with her to protect her family.

Orphan: First Kill is written by David Coggeshall and directed by William Brent Bell. The film premieres Aug. 19 on Paramount+.

Fuhrman was 12 years old when the original Orphan was first released and is now 25. She is also known for playing Clove in The Hunger Games and Tessa Johnson on the Showtime series Masters of Sex.

