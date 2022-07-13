Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 13, 2022 / 12:11 PM

'The Munsters': Herman, Lily fall in love in trailer for Rob Zombie film

By Annie Martin
1/3
'The Munsters': Herman, Lily fall in love in trailer for Rob Zombie film
Rob Zombie wrote and directed the new film "The Munsters," a prequel to the 1960s series of the same name. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Rob Zombie is giving a glimpse of his new film The Munsters.

The 57-year-old singer, musician and filmmaker released a trailer for the movie Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Munsters is a prequel film to the 1960s sitcom of the same name, which ran from 1964 to 1966 on CBS. The original series follows the titular Munsters, a family of monsters.

The new movie will explore how Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie) met and fell in love, despite Grandpa (Daniel Roebuck) being opposed to the marriage.

"I knew the moment I laid eyes on you that you were special. I understand if you don't feel the same," Lily tells Herman in the trailer. "I'm just a regular gal living a normal, boring life."

Richard Brake, Sylvester McCoy, Jorge Garcia, Catherine Schell and Cassandra Peterson also have roles.

The Munsters is written and directed by Zombie, who is known for the horror films House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects. The Munsters will be a family film and is set for release in the fall by Universal 1440 Entertainment.

Advertisement

Read More

Steven Yeun shuts down Reddit theories about 'Nope' Ana de Armas says scrutiny during Ben Affleck romance was 'horrible' Robert Griffin III, wife Grete expecting third child together What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Steven Yeun shuts down Reddit theories about 'Nope'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Steven Yeun shuts down Reddit theories about 'Nope'
July 13 (UPI) -- Steven Yeun discussed "Nope," his new film written and directed by Jordan Peele, on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Milo Manheim says Disney+'s 'Zombies 3' promotes healthy conflict
Movies // 9 hours ago
Milo Manheim says Disney+'s 'Zombies 3' promotes healthy conflict
LOS ANGELES, July 13 (UPI) -- Milo Manheim, Chandler Kinney, Meg Donnelly and the cast of "Zombies 3" discuss the film's themes and how they conclude the trilogy of Disney musicals.
Finn Wolfhard to co-write, co-direct, star in horror film
Movies // 21 hours ago
Finn Wolfhard to co-write, co-direct, star in horror film
July 12 (UPI) -- 30West announced the forthcoming production on "Hell of a Summer," a horror comedy co-written and co-directed by Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk on Tuesday.
James Franco to star in post-WWII drama 'Me, You'
Movies // 21 hours ago
James Franco to star in post-WWII drama 'Me, You'
July 12 (UPI) -- James Franco will join Tom Hollander and Daisy Jacob in Bille August's new film "Me, You."
'Spin Me Round' trailer: Alison Brie finds romance, mystery in Italy
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Spin Me Round' trailer: Alison Brie finds romance, mystery in Italy
July 12 (UPI) -- "Spin Me Round," a new comedy starring Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Molly Shannon, opens in theaters in August.
'Purple Hearts' trailer: Sofia Carson falls for wounded Marine
Movies // 1 day ago
'Purple Hearts' trailer: Sofia Carson falls for wounded Marine
July 12 (UPI) -- "Purple Hearts," a romantic drama film starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, is coming to Netflix in July.
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Reese Witherspoon attend 'Where the Crawdads Sing' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Reese Witherspoon attend 'Where the Crawdads Sing' premiere
July 12 (UPI) -- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Reese Witherspoon attended the New York premiere of "Where the Crawdads Sing."
'Salem's Lot' release delayed to April 2023
Movies // 1 day ago
'Salem's Lot' release delayed to April 2023
July 11 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. pushed back the release date for "Salem's Lot," a film adaptation of the Stephen King novel.
'Thor' tops the North American box office with $143M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Thor' tops the North American box office with $143M
July 10 (UPI) -- "Thor: Love and Thunder" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $143 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Captain America 4' finds director
Movies // 4 days ago
'Captain America 4' finds director
July 8 (UPI) -- The trades announced Julius Onah will direct the fourth film in Marvel's "Captain America" series. Anthony Mackie stars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'White Lotus' lead the field in Emmy nominations
'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'White Lotus' lead the field in Emmy nominations
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier
Shark Week to return with Dwayne Johnson as host
Shark Week to return with Dwayne Johnson as host
'Married at First Sight' stars Steve, Noi split up after Season 14
'Married at First Sight' stars Steve, Noi split up after Season 14
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement