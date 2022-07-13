'The Munsters': Herman, Lily fall in love in trailer for Rob Zombie film

1/3

Rob Zombie wrote and directed the new film "The Munsters," a prequel to the 1960s series of the same name. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Rob Zombie is giving a glimpse of his new film The Munsters. The 57-year-old singer, musician and filmmaker released a trailer for the movie Wednesday. Advertisement

The Munsters is a prequel film to the 1960s sitcom of the same name, which ran from 1964 to 1966 on CBS. The original series follows the titular Munsters, a family of monsters.

The new movie will explore how Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie) met and fell in love, despite Grandpa (Daniel Roebuck) being opposed to the marriage.

"I knew the moment I laid eyes on you that you were special. I understand if you don't feel the same," Lily tells Herman in the trailer. "I'm just a regular gal living a normal, boring life."

Richard Brake, Sylvester McCoy, Jorge Garcia, Catherine Schell and Cassandra Peterson also have roles.

The Munsters is written and directed by Zombie, who is known for the horror films House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects. The Munsters will be a family film and is set for release in the fall by Universal 1440 Entertainment.