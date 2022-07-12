Trending
July 12, 2022 / 10:34 AM

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Reese Witherspoon attend 'Where the Crawdads Sing' premiere

By Annie Martin


Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the New York premiere of "Where the Crawdads Sing" on Monday. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Daisy Edgar-Jones and Reese Witherspoon walked the red carpet Monday.

Edgar-Jones, 24, and Witherspoon, 46, attended the New York premiere of their film Where the Crawdads Sing.

Edgar-Jones, who stars as Catherine "Kya" Clark in the new movie, wore a Gucci dress with sequin flowers and vines.

Witherspoon, an executive producer on the film, sported a bright pink dress with gold open-toe pumps and jewelry.

Cast members Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson and Jojo Regina also attended the event.

Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the Delia Owens novel of the same name. The story follows Kya (Edgar-Jones), a young woman who grows up in a North Carolina marsh after being abandoned by her parents and siblings.

Kya becomes a suspect in the murder of Chase Andrews (Dickinson), a popular athlete in her small town.

The film features the Taylor Swift song "Carolina," which the singer released in June.

Where the Crawdads Sing opens in theaters Friday.

