James Franco to star in post-WWII drama 'Me, You'

James Franco will join Tom Hollander and Daisy Jacob in Bille August's new film "Me, You." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- James Franco has joined the cast of the new film Me, You. The 44-year-old actor will have a leading role in Me, You, a post World War II-drama from Danish director Bille August. Advertisement

Franco will star with Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Daisy Jacob (Vanity Fair).

Me, You is based on the Erri De Luca novel Tu, Mia, a coming-of-age drama that takes place in the Italian island of Ischia in the 1950s.

The story follows Marco, a 16-year-old on break from his Scottish boarding school who befriends Nicola (Franco), a U.S. soldier-turned-fisherman who regales Marco with tales of war and oceans.

Marco then meets the mysterious Caia (Jacob), a 20-year-old whose childhood was stolen by the SS. Marco plans to avenge Caia by attacking a group of German tourists.

"I am excited to board this phenomenal project and to be working with the legendary Bille August," Franco said. "I'm a huge fan of his work, and Me, You is a truly brilliant script.

Me, You marks one of Franco's first projects since he agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle his sexual misconduct lawsuit. The actor will also star in The Long Home and Mace.

