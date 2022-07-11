'Salem's Lot' release delayed to April 2023

1/5

Lewis Pullman will star in an upcoming adaptation of "Salem's Lot." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is delaying the release of Salem's Lot. The studio said Monday that it will push back the release date from Sept. 9 to April 21, 2023. Advertisement

Deadline said the move is due to COVID-related delays in postproduction and additional photography six weeks ago.

Salem's Lot is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, which follows a writer who returns to his childhood hometown and discovers the residents are becoming vampires.

The film is directed by Gary Dauberman, who wrote the big screen adaptation of King's book It and its sequel, and stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, John Benjamin Hickey, Bill Camp, Jordan Preston Carter and Pilou Asbaek.

Salem's Lot was previously adapted as a 1979 miniseries for CBS and a 2004 miniseries for TNT.

Warner Bros. also pulled The Last Train to New York, a remake of the Korean film Train to Busan, and House Party, a reboot of the 1990 comedy coming to HBO Max, from the schedule.

The studio announced in June that it will delay the release of Dune: Part Two to November 2023.