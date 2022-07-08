Trending
July 8, 2022 / 6:23 PM

'Captain America 4' finds director

By Fred Topel
Julius Onah has landed the job directing "Captain America 4." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Captain America 4 has hired its director, the trades reported. Julius Onah will direct the fourth film in the Marvel saga.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news exclusively. Deadline subsequently confirmed it too.

Anthony Mackie is set to star in the fourth Captain America film. The film will follow the events of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and series writers Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson are writing the film.

In the series, Sam Wilson (Mackie) did not want to pick up the Captain America shield after Steve Rogers. He reconsidered after the government hired John Walker (Wyatt Russell), who proved to be less than noble.

Nigerian-American director Onah made his feature film directorial debut with 2015's The Girl Is In Trouble, after directing several short narrative and documentary films. Onah directed The Cloverfield Paradox and his third film, Luce, premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Onah is also attached to direct the Jean-Michel Basquiat biopic Samo Lives, which he co-wrote, and the college admissions film Bad Genius, according to Deadline.

Marvel has not announced a start date or release date for the fourth Captain America.

