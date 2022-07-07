Breaking News
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain's leader since 2019, says he will resign after months of scandal
Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 7, 2022 / 7:55 AM

Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell to star in Amazon's wedding comedy film

By Karen Butler
1/5
Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell to star in Amazon's wedding comedy film
Reese Witherspoon has signed on to star in a new wedding comedy with Will Ferrell. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Big Little Lies actress Reese Witherspoon and Eurovision actor Will Ferrell are set to co-star in an as-yet-untitled wedding comedy movie.

Amazon Studios is making the film.

Advertisement

It was written and will be directed by Nick Stoller whose credits include Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Five-Year Engagement.

Witherspoon and Ferrell are also producing the project.

No details about their characters have been released yet, but the film is about what happens when two weddings are booked on the same day.

Witherspoon's Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, has been renewed for a third season.

Ferrell recently starred in the Apple TV+ series, The Shrink Next Door, and will soon be seen in the films Spirited and Strays.

Stoller's next movie, Bros, is set for release in the fall.

Reese Witherspoon turns 45: a look back

Cast member Reese Witherspoon arrives for the premiere of "Pleasantville" in Los Angeles on October 20,1998. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Paramount+ orders Season 4 of 'Evil' Emma McDonald channels her 'inner Tom Cruise' to play 'Moonhaven' badass 'Downton Abbey' star Phyllis Logan sees 'great love' in Elsie-Carson romance 'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn stunned by magnitude of Eddie Munson love

Latest Headlines

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' get warning from the future in trailer for Netflix movie
Movies // 22 minutes ago
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' get warning from the future in trailer for Netflix movie
July 7 (UPI) -- Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming animated movie, "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."
'Wedding Season' trailer: Indian American singles team up in new rom-com
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Wedding Season' trailer: Indian American singles team up in new rom-com
July 6 (UPI) -- "Wedding Season," a romantic comedy starring Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma, is coming to Netflix in August.
Rob Zombie's 'The Munsters' gets new color poster
Movies // 18 hours ago
Rob Zombie's 'The Munsters' gets new color poster
July 6 (UPI) -- Universal 1440 Entertainment released a poster for "The Munsters" on Wednesday. The Rob Zombie film is out later this year.
'Clerks III' trailer shows Ben Affleck audition, more Kevin Smith inside jokes
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Clerks III' trailer shows Ben Affleck audition, more Kevin Smith inside jokes
July 6 (UPI) -- Kevin Smith and Lionsgate released the trailer for "Clerks III" on Wednesday. The sequel is coming to theaters this fall.
'Amsterdam' trailer: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie get swept up in murder
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Amsterdam' trailer: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie get swept up in murder
July 6 (UPI) -- "Amsterdam," a new film directed by David O. Russell and starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, opens in theaters in November.
'Emily the Criminal' trailer: Aubrey Plaza stars in new crime thriller
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Emily the Criminal' trailer: Aubrey Plaza stars in new crime thriller
July 6 (UPI) -- "Emily the Criminal," a new film starring Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi and Megalyn Echikunwoke, opens in theaters in August.
'Royalteen' teaser trailer: Newcomer falls for Norwegian prince
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Royalteen' teaser trailer: Newcomer falls for Norwegian prince
July 6 (UPI) -- "Royalteen," a new film based on the Norwegian young adult book series, is coming to Netflix in August.
British Independent Film Awards introduce gender-neutral acting categories
Movies // 1 day ago
British Independent Film Awards introduce gender-neutral acting categories
July 5 (UPI) -- The British Independent Film Awards switched to gender-neutral acting categories ahead of its 25th anniversary ceremony.
Movie review: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' misses mighty opportunity
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' misses mighty opportunity
LOS ANGELES, July 5 (UPI) -- "Thor: Love and Thunder" is not the worst "Thor" movie, but it squanders more potential than the lesser entries.
'Downton Abbey' star Phyllis Logan sees 'great love' in Elsie-Carson romance
Movies // 2 days ago
'Downton Abbey' star Phyllis Logan sees 'great love' in Elsie-Carson romance
NEW YORK, July 5 (UPI) -- Phyllis Logan says her housekeeper character Elsie's new marriage to Mr. Carson is going well in "Downton Abbey: A New Era."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google celebrates Native American comedian Charlie Hill with a Doodle
Google celebrates Native American comedian Charlie Hill with a Doodle
Jhene Aiko expecting first child with Big Sean
Jhene Aiko expecting first child with Big Sean
'Downton Abbey' star Phyllis Logan sees 'great love' in Elsie-Carson romance
'Downton Abbey' star Phyllis Logan sees 'great love' in Elsie-Carson romance
Rebecca Rittenhouse: 'Maggie' psychic visions are unreliable
Rebecca Rittenhouse: 'Maggie' psychic visions are unreliable
Aespa fight back in 'Girls' music video teaser
Aespa fight back in 'Girls' music video teaser
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement