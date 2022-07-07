'Luck' trailer: Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda star in animated film

July 7 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Luck.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Thursday featuring Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg and Jane Fonda.

Luck follows Sam Greenfield (Noblezada), the unluckiest person in the world. The character meets a talking black cat, Bob (Pegg), who introduces her to the Land of Luck.

"Suddenly finding herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around," an official description reads.

Whoopi Goldberg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Coli O'Donoghue and John Ratzenberger also star.

Luck hails from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation. The film is directed by Peggy Holmes and premieres Aug. 5 on Apple TV+.

Noblezada is known for starring in a Broadway revival of Miss Saigon and the musical Hadestown. She also starred in the film Yellow Rose.