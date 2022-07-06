Trending
July 6, 2022 / 1:43 PM

'Wedding Season' trailer: Indian-American singles team up in new rom-com

By Annie Martin
Suraj Sharma stars in the romantic comedy "Wedding Season." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Wedding Season.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy film Wednesday featuring Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma.

Wedding Season follows Asha (Sharda) and Ravi (Sharma), two Indian-American singles whose parents are pressuring them to find a partner. The pair team up to make it through wedding season but start to develop real feelings.

"Pressured by their parents to find a spouse, Asha and Ravi pretend to date in order to survive a summer of weddings -- but find themselves falling for each other as they struggle to balance who they are with who their parents want them to be," an official description reads.

Rizwan Manji, Veena Sood, Afsar, Sean Kleier and Manoj Sood also star.

Wedding Season is written by Shiwana Srivastava and directed by Tom Dey. The film premieres Aug. 4 on Netflix.

Sharda is known for the film Lion, while Sharma starred in Life of Pi and the series Homeland.

