Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 6, 2022 / 11:05 AM

'Royalteen' teaser trailer: Newcomer falls for Norwegian prince

By Annie Martin

July 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Royalteen.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday.

Advertisement

Royalteen is based on The Heir, the first novel in Randi Fuglehaug and Anne Gunn Halvorsen's Royalteen book series.

The film follows Lena (Ines Høysæter Asserson), a new student who meets and starts to fall for the Norwegian prince Karl Johan (Mathias Storhøi), aka Kalle.

"Lena is painfully aware that dating the future king might put them both in an impossible situation and she has not told Kalle or anyone else about her even bigger secret, which is also the reason why she moved from her hometown," an official synopsis reads.

Elli Müller Osborne, Filip Bargee Ramberg, Amalie Sporsheim, Ina Dajanna Ervik, Hannah Larsen Walberg, Vår Sørensen Grønlie, Niels Skåber and Carmen Andrea Høilund also star.

Royalteen is written by Ester Grenersen and directed by Per-Olav Sørensen and Emilie Beck. The film premieres Aug. 17 on Netflix.

Read More

'Young Royals' photos tease 'friendship, secrets' in Season 2 What to read: 5 YA graphic novels for Pride month after 'Heartstopper' Blackpink share plans for new music, world tour What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

British Independent Film Awards introduce gender-neutral acting categories
Movies // 1 day ago
British Independent Film Awards introduce gender-neutral acting categories
July 5 (UPI) -- The British Independent Film Awards switched to gender-neutral acting categories ahead of its 25th anniversary ceremony.
Movie review: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' misses mighty opportunity
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' misses mighty opportunity
LOS ANGELES, July 5 (UPI) -- "Thor: Love and Thunder" is not the worst "Thor" movie, but it squanders more potential than the lesser entries.
'Downton Abbey' star Phyllis Logan sees 'great love' in Elsie-Carson romance
Movies // 1 day ago
'Downton Abbey' star Phyllis Logan sees 'great love' in Elsie-Carson romance
NEW YORK, July 5 (UPI) -- Phyllis Logan says her housekeeper character Elsie's new marriage to Mr. Carson is going well in "Downton Abbey: A New Era."
'Minions' tops the North American box office with $108.5M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Minions' tops the North American box office with $108.5M
July 3 (UPI) -- Animated "Despicable Me" prequel, "Minions: The Rise of Gru," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $108.5 million in receipts.
'Dune: Part Two' release delayed to November 2023
Movies // 5 days ago
'Dune: Part Two' release delayed to November 2023
June 30 (UPI) -- "Dune: Part Two," a sequel to Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel "Dune," has pushed back its release date.
Zelda Williams to direct Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse in 'Lisa Frankenstein'
Movies // 6 days ago
Zelda Williams to direct Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse in 'Lisa Frankenstein'
June 30 (UPI) -- Zelda Williams, the daughter of late actor Robin Williams, will make her feature-length directorial debut with the film "Lisa Frankenstein."
'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' to open BFI London Film Festival
Movies // 6 days ago
'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' to open BFI London Film Festival
June 30 (UPI) -- "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical" will have its world premiere at the opening night gala of the BFI London Film Festival in October.
Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
Movies // 6 days ago
Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
June 29 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures has released its first official trailer for the new Julia Roberts, George Clooney rom-com "Ticket to Paradise."
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx to star in Netflix film 'Back in Action'
Movies // 6 days ago
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx to star in Netflix film 'Back in Action'
June 29 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx recruited Tom Brady to help bring Cameron Diaz out of retirement for the new film "Back in Action."
'See How They Run' trailer: Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell star in mystery-comedy
Movies // 1 week ago
'See How They Run' trailer: Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell star in mystery-comedy
June 29 (UPI) -- "See How They Run," a new film starring Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson, will open in theaters in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google celebrates Native American comedian Charlie Hill with a Doodle
Google celebrates Native American comedian Charlie Hill with a Doodle
Nicky Hilton gives birth to baby boy
Nicky Hilton gives birth to baby boy
Movie review: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' misses mighty opportunity
Movie review: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' misses mighty opportunity
Victoria, David Beckham celebrate 23rd wedding anniversary
Victoria, David Beckham celebrate 23rd wedding anniversary
Rebecca Rittenhouse: 'Maggie' psychic visions are unreliable
Rebecca Rittenhouse: 'Maggie' psychic visions are unreliable
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement