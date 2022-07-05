Advertisement
Movies
July 5, 2022 / 9:01 AM

Movie review: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' misses mighty opportunity

By Fred Topel
1/5
Movie review: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' misses mighty opportunity
Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth star in "Thor: Love and Thunder." Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios

LOS ANGELES, July 5 (UPI) -- Thor: Love and Thunder, opening in theaters Friday, is temporarily entertaining, though ultimately unsatisfying. While never boring, it fails to meet its own potential.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has been traveling with the Guardians of the Galaxy since Avengers: Endgame. He returns to New Asgard, established on Earth in Endgame, when Gorr (Christian Bale) kidnaps the children.

Advertisement

Gorr spent his life worshiping a sun god until all of his people, including his daughter, died. The sun god just laughed, so the god-killing Necrosword chose Gorr to wield it.

The sun god absolutely deserved it, but #notallGods, man. We also learn that the Necrosword corrupts its owner, so that explains why Gorr continues his god-killing rampage after the sun god.

Back on Earth, Jane Foster -- played by Natalie Portman, who was last seen in 2013's Thor: The Dark World -- is now a published author. But, she's also sick and thinks Thor's old hammer, Mjolnir, broken in Thor: Ragnarok, can help her.

Advertisement

When Jane visits the remains of Mjolnir in New Asgard, it reassembles itself and turns Jane into a Thor, too. So Jane joins with ex-boyfriend Thor and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) to rescue the children from Gorr, as well as work out their unresolved relationship.

Jane is as awesome as The Mighty Thor herself. Jane and Valkyrie have a lovely supportive sisterhood that's even more rewarding than Jane's reconnection with Thor.

Without getting into specific spoilers, Thor: Love and Thunder still can't give Jane power without punishing her for it. So the film still manages to undermine Jane, as well as literally sidelining Valkyrie for the third act, although it does empower the Asgardian children.

The comedic streak director Taika Waititi's brought to Thor: Ragnarok was welcome after two self-serious solo Thor movies. The success of Ragnarok seems to have empowered Love and Thunder to ramble aimlessly in its comedy bits.

A sequence in Omnipotence City overstays its welcome by a good 10 minutes. Actors in the scene keep vamping before getting back to the story.

Love and Thunder continues running gags from Ragnarok and raises them to another level. The film also introduces fun new running gags, like a pair of space goats that bleat to mark every arrival to a new location.

Advertisement

What still works is that Waititi and Hemsworth realized in the last film that Thor is more fun as a bumbling buffoon than as a stoic hero. They're still right.

It is unfortunate that every action scene looks like a gaggle of actors standing in front of a green screen. This isn't a COVID-19 production limitation -- it's how all the Marvel movies, and most studio blockbusters, now film.

Waititi never tried to give green screen and CGI the gravitas of serious action. He uses the standard format of Marvel set pieces to irreverently take superheroes down a peg.

The heroes do some fun flips and moves, including Thor's Jean-Claude Van Damme homage. However, it feels less real than looking at an artist's drawing in a comic book.

Saying this movie is better than the first two solo Thor movies is faint praise. While not Thorrible, Thor: Love and Thunder has few real triumphs, and its disappointments are glaring.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Advertisement

Read More

Rob Corddry, Jethro Bovingdon: 'Top Gear' encourages 'stupid adventures' Movie review: 'Elvis' rocks new life into the musician biopic Movie review: 'Beavis and Butt-Head' are still laugh out loud hilarious, with more depth

Latest Headlines

'Downton Abbey' star Phyllis Logan sees 'great love' in Elsie-Carson romance
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Downton Abbey' star Phyllis Logan sees 'great love' in Elsie-Carson romance
NEW YORK, July 5 (UPI) -- Phyllis Logan says her housekeeper character Elsie's new marriage to Mr. Carson is going well in "Downton Abbey: A New Era."
'Minions' tops the North American box office with $108.5M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Minions' tops the North American box office with $108.5M
July 3 (UPI) -- Animated "Despicable Me" prequel, "Minions: The Rise of Gru," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $108.5 million in receipts.
'Dune: Part Two' release delayed to November 2023
Movies // 4 days ago
'Dune: Part Two' release delayed to November 2023
June 30 (UPI) -- "Dune: Part Two," a sequel to Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel "Dune," has pushed back its release date.
Zelda Williams to direct Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse in 'Lisa Frankenstein'
Movies // 4 days ago
Zelda Williams to direct Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse in 'Lisa Frankenstein'
June 30 (UPI) -- Zelda Williams, the daughter of late actor Robin Williams, will make her feature-length directorial debut with the film "Lisa Frankenstein."
'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' to open BFI London Film Festival
Movies // 4 days ago
'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' to open BFI London Film Festival
June 30 (UPI) -- "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical" will have its world premiere at the opening night gala of the BFI London Film Festival in October.
Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
Movies // 5 days ago
Julia Roberts, George Clooney play exes in 'Ticket to Paradise' trailer
June 29 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures has released its first official trailer for the new Julia Roberts, George Clooney rom-com "Ticket to Paradise."
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx to star in Netflix film 'Back in Action'
Movies // 5 days ago
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx to star in Netflix film 'Back in Action'
June 29 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx recruited Tom Brady to help bring Cameron Diaz out of retirement for the new film "Back in Action."
'See How They Run' trailer: Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell star in mystery-comedy
Movies // 5 days ago
'See How They Run' trailer: Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell star in mystery-comedy
June 29 (UPI) -- "See How They Run," a new film starring Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson, will open in theaters in September.
'Knives Out' sequel to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Movies // 5 days ago
'Knives Out' sequel to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
June 29 (UPI) -- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," a sequel to "Knives Out" starring Daniel Craig, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' sequel to open in theaters in 2023
Movies // 6 days ago
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' sequel to open in theaters in 2023
June 28 (UPI) -- Sony will release a sequel to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in December 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jay Hernandez thanks fans for support in 'Magnum' network switch
Jay Hernandez thanks fans for support in 'Magnum' network switch
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn stunned by magnitude of Eddie Munson love
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn stunned by magnitude of Eddie Munson love
Darren Criss, Yolanda Adams to sing at 'Capitol Fourth' concert in D.C.
Darren Criss, Yolanda Adams to sing at 'Capitol Fourth' concert in D.C.
Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen concert after nearby mall shooting
Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen concert after nearby mall shooting
Jhene Aiko expecting first child with Big Sean
Jhene Aiko expecting first child with Big Sean
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement