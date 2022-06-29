Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 29, 2022 / 11:57 AM

'See How They Run' trailer: Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell star in mystery-comedy

By Annie Martin
1/5
'See How They Run' trailer: Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell star in mystery-comedy
Saoirse Ronan stars in the murder mystery-comedy film "See How They Run." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film See How They Run.

The studio shared a trailer for the murder mystery-comedy film Wednesday featuring Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell.

Advertisement

See How They Run takes place in 1950s London, where plans for a movie adaptation of a hit West End play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.

"When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril," an official synopsis reads.

David Oyelowo, Ruth Wilson, Harris Dickinson, Shirley Henderson, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Reece Shearsmith and Charlie Cooper also star.

See How They Run is written by Mark Chappell and directed by Tom George. The film opens in theaters Sept. 30.

Ronan is known for the films Atonement, Lady Bird and Little Women, while Rockwell has starred in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Vice and Fosse/Verdon.

Advertisement

Read More

'Knives Out' sequel to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 'See': Jason Momoa series to end with Season 3 Brandi Glanville regrets how she handled Denise Richards drama What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Knives Out' sequel to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Knives Out' sequel to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
June 29 (UPI) -- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," a sequel to "Knives Out" starring Daniel Craig, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' sequel to open in theaters in 2023
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' sequel to open in theaters in 2023
June 28 (UPI) -- Sony will release a sequel to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in December 2023.
Dakota Johnson says the making of 'Fifty Shades' was 'psychotic'
Movies // 1 day ago
Dakota Johnson says the making of 'Fifty Shades' was 'psychotic'
June 28 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson discussed the challenges of filming the "Fifty Shades" movies, including her issues with author E.L. James.
'Hocus Pocus 2' teaser trailer: Sanderson sisters return to Salem
Movies // 1 day ago
'Hocus Pocus 2' teaser trailer: Sanderson sisters return to Salem
June 28 (UPI) -- "Hocus Pocus 2," a sequel to "Hocus Pocus" starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, is coming to Disney+ in September.
Emma Roberts joins 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web'
Movies // 1 day ago
Emma Roberts joins 'Spider-Man' spinoff 'Madame Web'
June 27 (UPI) -- Emma Roberts will join Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in Sony's new Marvel film "Madame Web."
Jason Schwartzman joins 'Hunger Games' prequel film
Movies // 1 day ago
Jason Schwartzman joins 'Hunger Games' prequel film
June 27 (UPI) -- Jason Schwartzman will play Lucky Flickerman in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."
'Top Gun' returns to top of the North American box office with $30.5M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Top Gun' returns to top of the North American box office with $30.5M
June 26 (UPI) -- "Top Gun: Maverick" is once again the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $30,500,176 in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Richard Dreyfuss 'had a ball' playing 'Yellowstone City' saloonkeeper
Movies // 4 days ago
Richard Dreyfuss 'had a ball' playing 'Yellowstone City' saloonkeeper
NEW YORK, June 24 (UPI) -- Richard Dreyfuss says the chance to play a Shakespeare-spewing barkeep in the mystery-western, "Murder at Yellowstone City," was simply too irresistible to pass up.
Angourie Rice, Gaten Matarazzo are academic rivals in 'Honor Society' trailer
Movies // 5 days ago
Angourie Rice, Gaten Matarazzo are academic rivals in 'Honor Society' trailer
June 24 (UPI) -- Angourie Rice plays an ambitious teen who will do anything to get a guidance counselor's recommendation to college in the new 2 1/2 minute trailer for "Honor Society."
Gwendoline Christie: 'Flux Gourmet' is 'an expression of my personality'
Movies // 5 days ago
Gwendoline Christie: 'Flux Gourmet' is 'an expression of my personality'
LOS ANGELES, June 24 (UPI) -- Gwendoline Christie tells UPI why her new movie, "Flux Gourmet," is closer to her personality than her roles in "Game of Thrones" or "Star Wars."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mary Mara, known for her roles in 'Nash Bridges' and 'ER,' dies
Mary Mara, known for her roles in 'Nash Bridges' and 'ER,' dies
Dakota Johnson says the making of 'Fifty Shades' was 'psychotic'
Dakota Johnson says the making of 'Fifty Shades' was 'psychotic'
Ron Perlman, Allison Dunbar marry in Italy
Ron Perlman, Allison Dunbar marry in Italy
Wendy Williams transitions from daytime TV show to podcast
Wendy Williams transitions from daytime TV show to podcast
Patrick Schwarzenegger 'honored' to star in 'The Boys' spinoff
Patrick Schwarzenegger 'honored' to star in 'The Boys' spinoff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement