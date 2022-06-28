Trending
June 28, 2022 / 11:50 AM

'Hocus Pocus 2' teaser trailer: Sanderson sisters return to Salem

By Annie Martin
Bette Midler reprises Winnie Sanderson in "Hocus Pocus 2." File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Hocus Pocus 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the sequel Tuesday featuring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

The preview shows a new group of teens accidentally summon the Sanderson sisters, witches Winnie (Midler), Sarah (Parker) and Mary (Najimy), who return to Salem.

"It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve," an official synopsis reads.

Doug Jones, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belisa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen also star.

Hocus Pocus 2 is a sequel to Hocus Pocus, which opened in theaters in 1993. The new film is written by Jen D'Angelo and directed by Anne Fletcher.

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres Sept. 30 on Disney+.

