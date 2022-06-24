Angourie Rice, Gaten Matarazzo are academic rivals in 'Honor Society' trailer

June 24 (UPI) -- Spider-Man: Far From Home actress Angourie Rice plays an ambitious teen who will do anything to get a guidance counselor's recommendation to college, even if it means pretending to romance a low-key academic rival played by Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo, in the new trailer for Honor Society.
"Honor is an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into an Ivy League college...assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin," said a synopsis accompanying Thursday's 2 1/2 minute preview for the movie.