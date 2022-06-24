Angourie Rice, Gaten Matarazzo are academic rivals in 'Honor Society' trailer

1/4

Angourie Rice can now be seen in the trailer for the Paramount+ rom-com "Honor Society." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Spider-Man: Far From Home actress Angourie Rice plays an ambitious teen who will do anything to get a guidance counselor's recommendation to college, even if it means pretending to romance a low-key academic rival played by Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo, in the new trailer for Honor Society. "Honor is an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into an Ivy League college...assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin," said a synopsis accompanying Thursday's 2 1/2 minute preview for the movie. Advertisement

"Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor concocts a Machiavellian-like plan to take down her top three student competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for her biggest competition, Michael."

The rom-com will make its streaming debut July 29 on Paramount+