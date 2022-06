1/4

Meg Donnelly will play cheerleader Addison in "Zombies 3." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- The town of Seabrook has become a safe place for humans, zombies, and werewolves until aliens arrive in town in the official trailer released Thursday for Disney+'s Zombies 3. Zombie Zed (Milo Manheim) and cheerleader Addison (Meg Donnelly) are beginning their senior year at Seabrook High together as a couple in the town that has become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike, the trailer shows, until the UFO arrives. Advertisement

"We have a problem," zombie Eliza (Kylee Russell) says in the trailer as the UFO swoops into town.

"Last time outsiders swooped into Seabrook our moonstone was stolen," werewolf Willa (Chandler Kinney) adds.

Prior to the alien's arrival, Zed was looking forward to an athletic scholarship to make him the first zombie to attend college, and Addison was preparing for Seabrook's first international cheer-off, according to the streaming service's synopsis.

The streaming service previously announced that the film, which it describes as a "trequel' in the hit music-driven franchise," will premiere on July 15.

Disney+ has also announced that RuPaul's Drag Race host RuPaul Charles will join the cast as the voice of The Mothership that brings the aliens to earth.

Paul Hoen directs the Disney+ original film from a screenplay by David Light and Joseph Raso.

A special "Lost Song" version of the movie will premiere on Disney Channel on August 12, Disney+ added in a statement.