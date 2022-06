1/5

Hunter Schafer will play Tigris in the new film "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has joined the cast of The Hunger Games prequel. The Hunger Games official Twitter account confirmed Wednesday that Schafer, 23, will star in the new film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Advertisement

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name, which takes place years before her book The Hunger Games.

The prequel follows an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), who becomes the tyrannical president of Panem and villain in the Hunger Games film series. Donald Sutherland played Snow in the Hunger Games movies.

Schafer will play Tigris Snow, a cousin and confidante of Coriolanus (Blyth) who advises him in everything -- from his role as a mentor to the core of his moral compass.

The actress also joins Rachel Zegler, who will play Lucy Gray Baird, a young woman from District 12 who is selected for the Hunger Games and is assigned Snow as her mentor.

"Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird and a snake," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes opens in theaters in November 2023.

Schafer plays Jules on the HBO series Euphoria, which was renewed for a third season in February.