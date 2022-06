1/4

Kristen Schaal is a voice actor for Louise Belcher in "Bob's Burgers Movie." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios announced on Tuesday that Bob's Burgers Movie, now playing in theaters, will stream on Hulu on July 12. The movie is based on Bob's Burgers animated comedy series, about a burger restaurant run by the Belcher family, created by Loren Bouchard, which has spanned 12 seasons. Advertisement Hot off the grill #BobsBurgersMovie is coming to @Hulu on July 12. pic.twitter.com/TbcpNm0lml— 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) June 21, 2022

Bouchard co-wrote the film with Nora Smith and co-directed with Bernard Derriman.

In the movie, Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin) and his wife Linda Belcher (John Roberts) face challenges in keeping the restaurant afloat over the summer, including a sinkhole that opens up right in front of their restaurant, a trailer shows. Their kids, Tina (Dan Mintz), Louise (Kristen Schaal) and Gene (Eugene Mirman) try to help their parents save the restaurant.

Larry Murphy, Kevin Kline, and Zach Galfianakis, Jordan Peele and Nicole Byer also provide voices.

The movie hit No. 5 at the box office with $1.1 million, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.