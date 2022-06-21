Watch Live
House Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's efforts to intervene in 2020 election in Georgia, Arizona
June 21, 2022 / 1:12 PM

'Purple Hearts': Sofia Carson sings in sneak peek at Netflix film

By Annie Martin
'Purple Hearts': Sofia Carson sings in sneak peek at Netflix film
"Purple Hearts," a new romantic drama film starring "Descendants" actress Sofia Carson, is coming to Netflix in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Purple Hearts.

The streaming service shared a sneak peek of the romantic drama film Tuesday.

The teaser shows aspiring singer Cassie (Sofia Carson) perform a song via video call for her husband Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a U.S. Marine on deployment.

Purple Hearts is based on the Tess Wakefield novel of the same name.

The story follows Cassie (Carson) and Luke (Galitzine), a couple who agree to marry solely for military benefits. When tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur.

Carson co-wrote and will perform the film's original soundtrack, in addition to serving as an executive producer.

Purple Hearts is directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, who also executive produces with Carson, Amy Baer, Hugo Grumbar and Tim Haslam. The film premieres July 29 on Netflix.

Carson is known for playing Evie in Disney Channel's Descendants film series and Ava Jalali on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Galitzine played Prince Robert in the 2021 live-action Cinderella.

Moments from Sofia Carson's career

Sofia Carson attends the IHeartRadio Summer Pool Party concert at the Fontainebleau's Bleaulive, in Miami Beach, on May 21, 2016. In June, she starred in a reboot of "Adventures in Babysitting," co-starring Sabrina Carpenter, on the Disney Channel. Photo by Johnny Louis/UPI | License Photo

