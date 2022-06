Director Guy Ritchie attends the premiere of the motion picture fantasy "Aladdin" on May 21, 2019, at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Guy Ritchie, who directed 2019's Aladdin live-action remake, is set to join Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1997 film Hercules. Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter said Friday that Ritchie will direct the Hercules remake following the commercial success of the Aladdin live-action film, which crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. Advertisement

Variety reported that Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo's production company AGBO is producing the Hercules film. Dave Callaham, who previously penned Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, wrote a first draft of the script.

Ritchie most recently shot an untitled action thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal that STX sold to MGM and Amazon. Ritchie also wrote, directed and executive produced STX's Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre.

Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, the original animated Hercules movie was a musical retelling of the Greek legend, with music by Alan Menken. Tate Donovan voiced Hercules, alongside Susan Egan as his love interest, Megara, and James Woods as Hades.

The upcoming Hercules movie will join 1991's Beauty and the Beast, 1992's Aladdin and 1994's The Lion King as Disney movies that have been remade as lucrative live-action films in recent years.