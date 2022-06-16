Trending
June 16, 2022 / 7:03 AM / Updated at 7:30 AM

Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'

By Karen Butler
Jerry Seinfeld is set to direct his first movie for Netflix. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has signed on to direct his first live-action movie, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, for Netflix.

Seinfeld also co-wrote the film with Spike Feresten, Andy Robin and Barry Marder.

"We will not sugarcoat the truth. "UNFROSTED" coming to Netflix," Seinfeld tweeted Wednesday.

The movie's cast will include Meliisa McCarthy, Jack McBrayer, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden, Christian Slater, Adrian Martinez, Max Greenfield, Sarah Cooper, Bobby Moynihan and Thomas Lennon.

"Michigan, 1963. Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever," Netflix said in a press release. "A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, Unfrosted stars writer/director Jerry Seinfeld."

Seinfeld is best known for starring in the sitcom, Seinfeld, and for hosting Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. He also co-wrote the screenplay for and lent his voice to a character in the 2007 animated film, Bee Movie.

