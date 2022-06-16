Watch Live
Jan. 6 committee hearing focuses on Trump's efforts to get VP Mike Pence to overturn 2020 election
June 16, 2022 / 12:51 PM

'Bros' trailer: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane star in gay rom-com

By Annie Martin
Billy Eichner co-wrote and stars in the new film "Bros." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Bros.

The studio shared a trailer for the gay romantic-comedy film Thursday featuring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane.

Bros is written by Eichner and Nicholas Stoller and directed by Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall). Stoller also produced the film with Judd Apatow and Joshua Church.

The new movie is described as "a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about finding sex, love and romance amidst the madness."

Bros follows Bobby (Eichner), a proudly single man who unexpectedly falls for Aaron (Macfarlane), a "gay Tom Brady" type.

Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum and Amanda Bearse also star.

Bros is the first studio romantic comedy to feature a cast of entirely LGBTQ+ actors.

The film opens in theaters Sept. 30.

