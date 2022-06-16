'Blonde' teaser trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe

1/5

"Blonde," a new film based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel and starring Ana de Armas, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Blonde. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Ana de Armas. Advertisement

De Armas plays late Hollywood film icon Marilyn Monroe, who died at age 36 in 1962.

Blonde is based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name. The film is written and directed by Andrew Dominik (Killing Them Softly) and received an NC-17 rating for "some sexual content" in March.

"From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves," an official synopsis reads.

Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams also star.

De Armas said in an interview with Netflix Queue this week that Dominik aimed to present a version of Monroe's life through her lens.

"He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen," the actress said.

Advertisement Head over to @netflixqueue to hear from BLONDE star Ana de Armas and director Andrew Dominik: https://t.co/47dogxKKj7 pic.twitter.com/83nYhpOtkN— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) June 16, 2022

Blonde premieres Sept. 23 on Netflix.