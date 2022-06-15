Reports: Dakota Fanning to star alongside Denzel Washington in 'Equalizer 3'

Dakota Fanning arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards on Jan. 19, 2020, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Nearly two decades after the release of their 2004 action thriller Man on Fire, Dakota Fanning is set to team up with Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington again. Deadline and TheWrap reported Wednesday that Fanning will star alongside Washington in The Equalizer 3, the third film in the action franchise from director Antoine Fuqua. It remains unclear what Fanning's role will be in the film opposite Washington, who portrays Robert McCall. Advertisement

Written by Richard Wenk, the third Equalizer movie is being produced by Escape Artists' Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington. The plot of the film is currently being kept under wraps.

The first Equalizer movie was released in 2014 and earned more than $194 million worldwide, spawning a sequel that came out in 2018 and grossed more than $190 million worldwide.

Sony has already established a release date of September 1, 2023, for the next installment in the Equalizer franchise.

Fanning can currently be seen in Showtime's The First Lady. She also stars in Steve Zaillian's Ripley opposite Andrew Scott and reprised her role as Sarah Howard in the second season of The Alienist: Angel of Darkness.

The 28-year-old Fanning, who was just a child when she starred alongside Washington in Man on Fire, also appeared in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Her other film credits include: I Am Sam; Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat (2003); War of the Worlds; Uptown Girls; Charlotte's Web (2006); and The Twilight Saga.