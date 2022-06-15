Trending
June 15, 2022 / 10:23 AM

Samuel L. Jackson gives update on 'The Marvels' after delay

By Annie Martin
Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, discussed "The Marvels" and "Secret Invasion" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson says there's still work to be done on The Marvels.

The 73-year-old actor gave an update on the Marvel film during Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jackson plays Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will reprise the role in The Marvels and the Disney+ series Secret Invasion. The Marvels was to open in theaters Nov. 11 but was delayed to July 2023 in April.

"I'm not done," Jackson said. "I'm on my way back to London, I guess at some point in August. I got to go back and do stuff for The Marvels, and I got to do stuff for Secret Invasion."

The Marvels, a sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) and the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, switched release dates with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is reportedly further along in the production process. The Ant-Man sequel will open Feb. 17.

The Marvels features Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris also star.

Secret Invasion centers on Fury (Jackson), the Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. The series also stars Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke.

Jackson also stars in the Apple TV+ miniseries The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, which premiered in March.

