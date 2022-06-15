Trending
June 15, 2022 / 12:48 PM

'Barbie' photo introduces Ryan Gosling as Ken

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ryan Gosling plays Ken in the new film "Barbie." File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is teasing the new film Barbie.

The studio shared a photo for the movie Wednesday featuring Ryan Gosling.

In the photo, Gosling appears in costume as the character Ken. The actor sports platinum blonde hair and wears an open denim vest with matching jeans.

Ken is based on the doll from Mattel's Barbie toy line.

Margot Robbie will play Barbie. Warner Bros. shared a first photo of the actress as Barbie in April.

Barbie is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and directed by Gerwig. The cast also features Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Emma Mackey.

The film opens in theaters July 21, 2023.

Robbie is known for starring in The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad and I, Tonya, while Gosling has appeared in such films as The Notebook, La La Land and Blade Runner 2049.

Gosling will also star in the Netflix action thriller The Gray Man, which premieres July 15.

