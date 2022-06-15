Paramount, Nickelodeon working on three 'Avatar' animated films

June 15 (UPI) -- Paramount and Nickelodeon are teaming up on new films in the Avatar universe.

Deadline reported Wednesday that the studios are developing three animated films based on Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

Lauren Montgomery (Avatar: The Last Airbender) will direct the first of the films, with Avatar co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Di Martino as producers, along with Eric Coleman.

The trio of films will be produced by Avatar Studios, which Nickelodeon announced in February 2021.

Avatar Studios will create original content spanning animated series and movies based on the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

"As original creators Mike and Bryan expand the Avatar universe with us, we're keeping it all in the family with Lauren bringing the same kind of expert, beautiful work she did on the original series to her new directing duties on the forthcoming theatrical," Paramount and Nickelodeon Animation president of animation Ramsey Naito said.

The launch of Avatar Studios means that the fantastic universe of Avatar: The Last Airbender will expand into new series, short-form content, spin offs, and theatrical films on #ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/NfCsaaI8Bx— Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 24, 2021

Avatar: The Last Airbender originally aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. The series follows Aang, a young Avatar, or person with the ability to manipulate the elements.

The Legend of Korra, a sequel series to Avatar: The Last Airbender, had a four-season run on Nickelodeon from 2012 to 2014.