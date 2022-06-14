'Joker 2': Lady Gaga in talks to play Harley Quinn

1/5

Lady Gaga is in negotiations to join Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker: Folie à Deux," a musical sequel to "Joker." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga is in talks to star in Joker 2. The Hollywood Reporter said Monday that Gaga, 36, is in early negotiations to join Joker: Folie à Deux, a sequel to the 2019 film Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix. Advertisement

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the news and said the new movie will be a musical.

Phoenix, who played Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, in Joker is in advanced talks to return, according to Deadline.

Gaga would play the DC Comics character Harley Quinn, although sources said the character will be portrayed differently than previous representations.

Joker: Folie à Deux is directed by Joker director Todd Phillips, who co-wrote the script with Joker co-writer Scott Silver. Phillips announced the sequel's title last week alongside a photo of Phoenix reading a script.

Gaga is known for starring in the films A Star is Born and House of Gucci. She also appeared in the FX series American Horror Story.

