Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 13, 2022 / 1:22 PM

'Paddington 3' returns to Peru, welcomes new director

By Fred Topel
1/5
'Paddington 3' returns to Peru, welcomes new director
Paddington will return in "Paddington in Peru." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Paddington 3 has a new title and a new director. Dougal Wilson will direct Paddington in Peru.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news exclusively. The Wrap and Deadline confirmed it.

Advertisement

Paul King co-wrote and directed the first two Paddington movies. King still receives a story credit on Paddington in Peru with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton.

Paddington in Peru will be Wilson's first feature film. He has directed music videos and commercials.

Filming begins in 2023 on locations in London and Peru. Peru represents a return home for the bear who was born in the South American country.

THR did not confirm casting yet. Paddington voice Ben Whishaw and live-action stars Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins have not confirmed to return to the 2023 production.

The first live-action Paddington came out in 2014. Paddington 2 followed in 2017.

Paddington appeared in a video for the Queen's Jubilee in which he shared tea with the queen and offered her a marmalade sandwich.

Read More

Volodymyr Zelensky did rom-coms, 'DWTS', 'Paddington' as an actor Ben Whishaw lands lead in new series 'This is Going to Hurt' Queen Elizabeth II makes surprise visit to London rail line named in her honor

Latest Headlines

'Knives Out 2' to be titled 'Glass Onion'
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Knives Out 2' to be titled 'Glass Onion'
June 13 (UPI) -- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," a new film starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Janelle Monáe, is coming to Netflix.
Austin Butler says he lost sleep over Elvis Presley role
Movies // 3 hours ago
Austin Butler says he lost sleep over Elvis Presley role
June 13 (UPI) -- Austin Butler and Tom Hanks discussed "Elvis," a new film directed by Baz Luhrmann, on "Good Morning America."
'Jurassic World: Dominion' tops North American box office with $143.4M
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Jurassic World: Dominion' tops North American box office with $143.4M
June 12 (UPI) -- Dinosaur adventure, "Jurassic World: Dominion," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $143.4 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Uma Thurman, Henry Golding join Charlize Theron in 'The Old Guard 2'
Movies // 3 days ago
Uma Thurman, Henry Golding join Charlize Theron in 'The Old Guard 2'
June 10 (UPI) -- Uma Thurman and Henry Golding will star with Charlize Theron in the Netflix film "The Old Guard 2."
Sam Worthington, Jean Reno join 'Lift' ensemble on Netflix
Movies // 3 days ago
Sam Worthington, Jean Reno join 'Lift' ensemble on Netflix
June 10 (UPI) -- "Avatar" icon Sam Worthington has joined the ensemble of director F. Gary Gray's next movie, "Lift."
'My Policeman' photos: Harry Styles plays closeted police officer
Movies // 4 days ago
'My Policeman' photos: Harry Styles plays closeted police officer
June 9 (UPI) -- "My Policeman," a new film based on the Bethan Roberts novel and starring Harry Styles, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in November.
Jennifer Lopez attends 'Halftime' premiere at Tribeca Film Festival
Movies // 4 days ago
Jennifer Lopez attends 'Halftime' premiere at Tribeca Film Festival
June 9 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez wore a black and sheer dress to the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her Netflix documentary "Halftime."
'Nope' trailer teases UFO, aliens in Jordan Peele film
Movies // 4 days ago
'Nope' trailer teases UFO, aliens in Jordan Peele film
June 9 (UPI) -- "Nope," a sci-fi horror film directed by Jordan Peele and starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, will open in theaters in July.
Movie review: 'Jurassic World Dominon' is a disappointment of prehistoric proportions
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Jurassic World Dominon' is a disappointment of prehistoric proportions
LOS ANGELES, June 8 (UPI) -- "Jurassic World Dominion" squanders the inherently dramatic premise of dinosaurs invading human society for convoluted action subplots that do not work at all.
Anthony Hopkins joins Zack Snyder film 'Rebel Moon'
Movies // 5 days ago
Anthony Hopkins joins Zack Snyder film 'Rebel Moon'
June 8 (UPI) -- Anthony Hopkins will voice a sentient robot in "Rebel Moon," a "Star Wars"-inspired film directed by Zack Snyder.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer battle on Instagram
Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer battle on Instagram
Gaten Matarazzo, girlfriend Elizabeth Yu attend Tony Awards
Gaten Matarazzo, girlfriend Elizabeth Yu attend Tony Awards
'Jurassic World: Dominion' tops North American box office with $143.4M
'Jurassic World: Dominion' tops North American box office with $143.4M
'Strange Loop' Tony win gives Jennifer Hudson EGOT honor
'Strange Loop' Tony win gives Jennifer Hudson EGOT honor
'Squid Game' officially green-lit for Season 2
'Squid Game' officially green-lit for Season 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement