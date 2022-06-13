'Paddington 3' returns to Peru, welcomes new director

1/5

Paddington will return in "Paddington in Peru." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Paddington 3 has a new title and a new director. Dougal Wilson will direct Paddington in Peru. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news exclusively. The Wrap and Deadline confirmed it. Advertisement

Paul King co-wrote and directed the first two Paddington movies. King still receives a story credit on Paddington in Peru with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton.

Paddington in Peru will be Wilson's first feature film. He has directed music videos and commercials.

Filming begins in 2023 on locations in London and Peru. Peru represents a return home for the bear who was born in the South American country.

THR did not confirm casting yet. Paddington voice Ben Whishaw and live-action stars Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins have not confirmed to return to the 2023 production.

The first live-action Paddington came out in 2014. Paddington 2 followed in 2017.

Paddington appeared in a video for the Queen's Jubilee in which he shared tea with the queen and offered her a marmalade sandwich.