June 10, 2022 / 1:27 PM

Uma Thurman, Henry Golding join Charlize Theron in 'The Old Guard 2'

By Annie Martin
Uma Thurman will star with Charlize Theron in the Netflix film "The Old Guard 2." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Uma Thurman and Henry Golding have joined the cast of The Old Guard 2.

Netflix confirmed Friday that Thurman, 52, and Golding, 35, will star with Charlize Theron in The Old Guard sequel.

KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor also star.

The original Old Guard is based on the Greg Rucka comic book of the same name and is directed by Gina Price-Bythewood. The film follows Andromache of Scythia (Theron), aka Andy, and her group of immortal mercenaries.

The Old Guard premiered on Netflix in July 2020 and had 186 million hours viewed in its first 28 days of release.

The sequel is directed by Victoria Mahoney, with Theron, Beth Kono, AJ Dix, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger as producers.

Thurman most recently starred in the Showtime series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. Golding is known for the film Crazy Rich Asians and recently starred in the movie Snake Eyes.

