'My Policeman' photos: Harry Styles plays closeted police officer

Harry Styles stars in "My Policeman," a new film based on the Bethan Roberts novel. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios is giving a glimpse of the new film My Policeman. The studio shared first-look photos for the romantic drama film Thursday featuring singer and actor Harry Styles. Advertisement

My Policeman is based on the Bethan Roberts novel of the same name. The film follows Tom Burgess (Styles), a closeted gay policeman living in Brighton, England, in 1957 when homosexuality was illegal.

Tom starts publicly dating a schoolteacher, Marion (Emma Corrin) but embarks on a secret love affair with a museum curator, Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson).

Your first look at My Policeman, coming November 4 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/Fx40oTAvwK— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 9, 2022

My Policeman is written by Ron Nyswaner and directed by Michael Grandage (Genius). Robbie Rogers, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter serve as producers.

"The whole point of Tom is that he is a character who is confused," Grandage told Vanity Fair. "It's made more problematic by the fact that he's a policeman, and he's in a career that is about upholding the law."

My Policeman will open in theaters Oct. 21 and begin streaming Nov. 4 on Prime Video.

Styles' other acting credits include the films Dunkirk and Eternals. He will also star in Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling, which opens in theaters Sept. 23.