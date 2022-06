1/5

Jennifer Lopez attends the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of "Halftime" on Wednesday. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. The 52-year-old singer, actress and producer attended the premiere of her Netflix documentary Halftime during the opening night of the festival Wednesday in New York. Advertisement

Lopez wore a high-neck black Tom Ford dress with sheer panels. The singer accessorized with teardrop-shaped earrings and a black clutch purse.

Halftime follows Lopez as she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist and navigates the second half of her career. The film also gives an intimate look at the making of Lopez's Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira.

The documentary is directed by Amanda Micheli, who also attended the premiere.

"We didn't have any ground rules about what was off limits," Micheli told USA Today. "She was very open to having these extensive conversations with me and didn't edit herself at all."

"For me personally, I wasn't interested in doing an exposé on Jennifer's relationships, but it was important that we at least touch on that," the director added. "I think we found the right balance."

Advertisement

Halftime premieres June 14 on Netflix.

Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda attend the Tribeca Film festival