Minions take over flight in 'The Rise of Gru' third official trailer

Actor Steve Carrell, who has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is the voice of Gru in "Minions: The Rise of Gru," to premiere in theaters on July 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- The third official trailer released Monday for Minions: The Rise of Gru shows the minions brazenly taking over a hilarious and wild commercial flight. The minions boldly take over the cockpit, making gibberish and silly announcements to the passengers, and the minion flight attendant sparingly gives out peanuts, before the flight speeds off the runway, then points straight upward in a shocking turn. Advertisement

The studio Illumination's third trailer for the Despicable Me spinoff film. featuring Steve Carell as the voice of Gru, also showed Gru as a 12-year-old boy, and other adventures.

In 1970s suburbia, the 12-year-old Gru is "plotting to take over the world from his basement," but wants to become a "super villain," according to the studio's film synopsis.

When the Vicious 6 supervillain group ousts their leader, fighter Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), Gru interviews to become a member, but when he's denied entry to the group, he steals the group's medallion and flees.

To escape the Vicious 6, he must team up with the Minions and Wild Knuckles.

"With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to master the art of kung fu to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends," the official synopsis reads.

Other voice actors in the film directed by Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val, include Pierre Coffin Pierre Coffin, RZA, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, and Julie Andrews.

The film, which will hit theaters on July 1, will feature a 1970s soundtrack from Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff.

It is a sequel to Minions, which opened in theaters in 2015, and the fifth film in the Despicable Me franchise.