June 6, 2022 / 7:52 AM

Lionsgate releases wintery teaser for 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

By Karen Butler
A teaser has been released for Rachel Zegler's upcoming movie, "Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Lionsgate has released a 90-second teaser for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Sunday's preview shows a snowy landscape where frozen, golden birds and snakes appear to be defrosting.

The words, "In 2023, the world will discover who is a songbird and who is a snake," appear on the screen before a snake strikes at the camera.

Starring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler and based on Suzanne Collin's best-selling young adult novel, the dystopian film is set for release Nov. 17, 2023.

"Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol," a synopsis said.

"With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12," the summary continued. "But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor."

